Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration
Anna Irrera, Tom Wilson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·3 min read

By Anna Irrera, Tom Wilson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam.

Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. After the slump, its market cap dropped roughly $45 billion, according to coinmarketcap.com.

By comparison, the wildly popular bitcoin has a market cap of more than $1 trillion.

Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

"GIMME THAT DOGECOIN LAMBO!!! #DogeDay" one tweeted, referring to the Lamborghini sports car popular in crypto culture.

An 8,000% price increase this year has seen Dogecoin, launched as a satirical critique of 2013's cryptocurrency frenzy, overtake more widely-used cryptocurrencies like Litecoin and briefly Tether, to become the sixth-largest coin.

"The current retail fervor probably won't completely give up on Dogecoin," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at online FX trading platform OANDA, but he did anticipate the "sell the event reaction" for the cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin's logo features a Shiba Inu dog at the center of the meme. It can be traded on crypto exchanges and more popular mainstream trading apps.

"The Doge rally represents an interesting convergence," said Diana Biggs, CEO of crypto start-up Valour, after Dogecoin's price soared by more than five-fold in the last week to a record $0.42, according to CoinMarketCap.

"A meme coin created as a joke for early crypto adopters whose community found that kind of thing to be fun, with now a new generation of retail investors for whom memes are a native language," Biggs added.

ONLINE TRADING

Dogecoin's rise came during a surge in online trading of stocks and crypto by retail investors, stuck at home with extra cash because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coin has not seen much growth in usage for payments or in commerce.

A boom in usage of online trading apps like Robinhood also fueled the social-media driven rally in GameStop Corp stock this year, which pitted retail investors against hedge funds.

"It's an extension of the same phenomenon that has led Tesla stock to be valued well beyond fundamentals and more recently to the GME (GameStop) short squeeze," said Ajit Tripathi, head of institutional business at decentralized finance startup Aave.

Like other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin's price is heavily influenced by social media users including Tesla chief Elon Musk, whose tweets on the cryptocurrency in February sent its price soaring over 60%.

Dogecoin currently has a 16.7% implied probability to be worth more than $1 at the end of 2021, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com, a significant improvement from earlier this month, when it had just a 2.9% chance to do so.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Anna Irrera in London; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • DOGE Army Retreats, Tail Between Legs, as Dogeday Ends With 21% Drop

    The DOGE frenzy appears to have spread to decentralized finance, where several imitator tokens have chalked up staggering single-day gains.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Flat at $56.7K, Ether Rises and It Wasn’t Dogeday’s Afternoon

    Bitcoin price takes a pit stop with ether and dogecoin stealing the spotlight.

  • During Bitcoin’s Latest Price Crash, ‘Tether Premium’ Shows Where Money Went

    The stablecoin's price in dollars surged during the recent market correction to the highest since the "Black Thursday" sell-off in March 2020.

  • How Ethereum Works: It Seems Like We’re Living in a Futuristic Alternate Universe

    The world is changing so fast that it's tough to understand where the crypto revolution is going, but Ethereum will be part of that story. The post How Ethereum Works: It Seems Like We’re Living in a Futuristic Alternate Universe appeared first on Worth.

  • Dogecoin’s Major Price Increase: Is It a Worthwhile Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Crashed Again

    It's Tuesday, and just like Monday, space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings' (NYSE: SPCE) stock is down again -- falling 6.1% through 10 a.m. EDT. Last week, Virgin Galactic stock got rocked by news that the company's founder, Sir Richard Branson, sold off another big chunk of shares. Today, the threat is coming from outside the company, as Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds announces the sale of two large blocs of Virgin Galactic stock that it owns, as well.

  • A government ethics office refused to approve Kanye West's financial disclosures from his failed presidential campaign

    The unusual rejection of West's disclosure forms likely has to do with his failure to report wife Kim Kardashian West's income, a watchdog group says.

  • If You Bought $1 Worth of Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Wondering why everyone in finance can't stop talking about Bitcoin? These numbers might clue you in.

  • Today’s Wacky Markets Could Be Beyond Irrational Exuberance

    Alan Greenspan’s famous phrase doesn’t do justice to some current developments. Cases in point: a $100 million deli, a desperate reach for yield, and Coinbase’s mega-valuation.

  • Robinhood Temporarily Overloaded Due to Dogecoin Surge

    Robinhood once again had trading issues on its platform, following the recent spike in Dogecoin's rally. See: Webull vs. Robinhood -- Which Is Best for You in 2021? Find: Robinhood Files for IPO The...

  • PGA Tour offering $40 million in bonus money to top stars

    The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were among the first players to say they were not interested in the league, which again met with key managers last month without making any headway. Golfweek was the first to report that the Player Impact Program started in January.

  • Nio At Auto Shanghai: What You Need To Know About The Power North Project, ET7 Interior, Fashion Project Announcements

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled a new power plan for customers in Northern China and also showcased its upcoming ET7 sedan at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition, widely known as Auto Shanghai 2021. Power North Unveiled: Nio announced a Power North Plan that will be executed in three years and aims at deploying a total of 100 Power Swap stations, 120 Power Mobiles and 500 Power Charger stations, with over 2,000 power chargers and over 10,000 destination chargers in eight provinces and autonomous regions in Northern China. Upon completion of the plan, the company expects to have one Power Swap station or Power Charger every 100 kilometers along the expressway and one reliable charging or swapping station every three square kilometers in the urban area of prefecture-level cities. "With that, NIO will make a step closer to the vision of driving an electric vehicle wherever a gasoline car can go," the company said. Related Link: Can Nio Stock Go From to 0 In 18 Months? ET7 Interior Unveiled: Nio debuted the interior of its flagship ET7 sedan at the event. As announced at its launch in January, the ET7 will include the Nio Autonomous Driving, NAD, Aquila super sending system and Adam super computing platform. The interior of the car is available in three new themes: storm gray, sand brown and edelweiss white, and the exterior comes in cloud white, deep black, star gray and southern star. Nio Launches Fashion Project: Nio Life presented the Blue Sky Lab, a fashion project based on automotive industry recyclables that reuses the materials left from the car production to create a series of fashion products. The company expects to launch the products this fall. NIO Price Action: In premarket trading Monday, Nio shares were edging up 0.30% to $36.20. Related Link: Nio's European Launch Imminent, With More Details Coming In Early May Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and MoreTesla's Battery Charging Vs. Nio's Battery Swapping: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?

  • NTSB: Obstructed views, lack of alerts caused midair crash

    Two Alaska sightseeing planes collided in 2019 because the views of the pilots were obscured and aircraft-tracking systems failed to warn them about nearby aircraft, federal investigators concluded on Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board in its probable-cause finding determined that the limitations of the “see and avoid” concept prevented the pilots from seeing each other before the collision. Mountain Air Service pilot Randy Sullivan and his four passengers, and a passenger in a plane owned by Taquan Air were killed.

  • Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal will be in better shape, but Kamaru Usman wins again at UFC 261

    Maybe it's not as one-sided, but Gilbert Burns expects the same result between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in their rematch.

  • Russell Westbrook now owns another ridiculous triple-double record

    As Russell Westbrook approaches the all-time record for career triple-doubles, he keeps picking up more ridiculous stat-sheet stuffing accomplishments.

  • The Node: Dogecoin Is a Joke, Get Over It

    Save the internet intellectualizing for another day.

  • Hernández: Padres are for real, and maybe the Dodgers should be nervous

    The Dodgers might have taken two of three games in their series with the Padres, but it's clear they can ill afford to take San Diego lightly.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

    Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is taking Wall Street by storm with her unconventional thematic investing. Namely, she follows an innovative fund style to find hyper-growth stocks with game-changing technology. Certainly, her unique method is working. To be sure, five out of six ARK ETFs posted more than 100% returns in last year alone. Result? Her funds saw a massive inflow of $20.6 billion, according to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider, and Nasdaq. Recently, Wall Street saw a heavy rotation into value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she is doubling down her bets on these innovative companies. “The benchmarks are filling up with value traps” due to the pace of innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and robotics, Wood said. “We think the big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing.” Billionaire Cathie Wood's predictions are must-follow because of her historic returns in the last three years -- with her picks soaring many times above their original share prices. Case in point: Last year, Ms. Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF reaped returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively. Now, here are four technology stocks with huge potential that Cathie Wood has bought for her funds: 1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Surely, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency. She has been buying hand over fist in the largest cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet service provider Coinbase. On the day when Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest scooped up 749,205 shares. A few days later, it added another 340,273 shares (worth nearly $112,970,000 million) to its position. Never shy from making bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets can develop into the most valuable technology of this era, pointing out its unprecedented speed of organic growth. "Digital wallets could become the most valuable technology developments per user of almost anything. We're pretty excited about that. If you were to draw a graph as we did in our big ideas showing how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) got to these levels, it was one acquisition after the other, whereas Cash App and Venmo, because they are viral in nature, have gotten there organically," Cathie Wood said. Recent reports have supported Wood’s prediction. The digital wallet payments have surpassed the physical card for usage at contactless in-store payments and at the point-of-sale (POS) in 2020, according to the Global Payments Report. Plus, in-store cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020 in advanced economies. 2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) A real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is trading at a bargain-basement price, in Cathie Wood’s view. She has been boosting her Unity Software stake over the last two months as the stock fell by 34% year to date. Despite the recent selloff, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on revenue growth projections. Unity Software expects 2021 revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million, in line with the company’s plan of sustaining 30% revenue growth in the long run. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said: “As the leader in creating and operating tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest with the intent to capture what we believe is a substantial opportunity ahead in 2021 and years beyond.” 3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify can be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) someday. As a result, Cathie Wood saw the dip in Shopify stock as a buying opportunity. Her firm added to its existing stake in e-commerce platform last week, according to Portfolio Insider. "We're trying to figure out how Amazon is going to deal with this notion of individuals seeing something on Instagram or elsewhere on Facebook or on Twitter, or on Snap and just buying there," Wood said. "That's a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and we think it's going to be big." Recently, Shopify’s stock price pulled back slightly from its recent all-time high of $1,500 that it had hit early in February. Regardless of the short-term price movements, SHOP’s stock price upside is likely to be tightly wounded to its growth trends. So far, so good: Shopify’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 94% while 2020 revenue surged 86%. 4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood has also been on a shopping spree with Sea Limited this year. The biggest lure of Sea Limited is how they can integrate dozens of their businesses into each other. Sea Limited has tentacles in eSports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, digital payments, and food delivery services. And the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside its home country in China, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia. These segments have generated triple-digit revenue growth for Sea Limited. As a result, its consolidated revenue grew more than 100% in 2020, and it expects to extend that momentum into 2021. Cathie Wood first initiated a position in Sea Limited during the final quarter of 2019, and she has only continued to add her stake over time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga84% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims