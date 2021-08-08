Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 8th, 2021
Dogecoin
Dogecoin surged by 28.08% on Saturday. Following a 1.89% gain on Friday, Dogecoin ended the day at $0.2623.
A mixed the start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning intraday low $0.2037 before making a move.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $0.1981, Dogecoin rallied to a late intraday high $0.2632.
Dogecoin broke through the day’s major resistance levels to end the day at $0.26 levels.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up by 2.93% to $0.27000. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin fall to an early morning low $0.2599 before rallying to a high $0.2840.
Dogecoin test the first major resistance level at $0.2824 early on.
For the day ahead
Dogecoin would need to avoid the $0.2431 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $0.2824 back into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Dogecoin to break back through to $0.28 levels.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $0.29 would likely cap any upside.
In the event of another breakout, Dogecoin could test resistance at the 23.6% FIB of $0.3016 and the second major resistance level sits at $0.3026.
A fall through the $0.2431 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.2229 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, however, Dogecoin should steer well clear of sub-$0.20 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.1836.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $0.2229
Pivot Level: $0.2431
First Major Resistance Level: $0.2824
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.3016
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.3859
62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.5221
Please let us know what you think in the comments below.
Thanks, Bob
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Sellers in Control; Next Target $1754.50, Followed by $1716.00
E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Fear of Fed Tightening Weighing on Sentiment
Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 7th, 2021
E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – No Threat to Strong Uptrend at This Time
Crude Oil Price Update – $69.62 to $68.53 Retracement Zone Controlling Near-Term Direction