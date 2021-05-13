Musk tweets, doge leaps and bitcoin retreats

  • FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration
1 / 2

Musk tweets, doge leaps and bitcoin retreats

FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Westbrook and Hyunjoo Jin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tom Westbrook and Hyunjoo Jin

SINGAPORE/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Bitcoin was pinned near its lowest in more than two months on Friday and headed for its worst week since February, while dogecoin leapt by a fifth as tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk sent the two cryptocurrencies on a wild ride.

Markets have gyrated to Musk tweets for months since his interest in dogecoin sparked a hundred-fold rally in the previously ignored token's value this year, while Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase helped it break past $50,000 in February.

Yet in an equally surprising U-turn he dented the world's biggest cryptocurrency this week after announcing Tesla stopped accepting bitcoin in payment owing to environmental concerns, making investors uneasy about Musk's influence on crypto prices.

Bitcoin is down nearly 15% this week at $49,804.

Dogecoin is down about a third since last Friday, having tumbled after Musk referred to it as a "hustle" on Saturday Night Live. It then jumped 20% after his latest comments that he was involved in work to improve its efficiency.

"Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising," Musk said on Twitter, vaulting dogecoin from about $0.43 to $0.52 on the Binance exchange.

It was unclear if Musk was referring to efficiency in terms of energy use, ease of use or suitability as a currency, said Mark Humphery-Jenner, an associate professor of finance at the University of New South Wales business school in Sydney.

Dogecoin consumes 0.12 kilowatt hours of electricity per transaction compared with 707 for bitcoin, according to data center provider TRG, but it is near impossible to use it to buy anything.

SPECULATIVE FRENZY

Almost worthless in late 2020, dogecoin is the latest darling of a frenzy gripping crypto markets that began last year as institutional investors announced big bitcoin purchases.

It has surged to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Second-biggest cryptocurrency ether has also soared more than 400% this year. It last sat at $3,865, steady for the week so far.

The huge moves have begun to attract regulatory scrutiny, and a Bloomberg report on Thursday which said major exchange Binance was under Justice Department investigation in the U.S. added to some of the price pressure on cryptos this week.

Musk's tweets and the market's response may also invite attention, said Edward Moya, an analyst at brokarage OANDA.

"Tesla is drawing tremendous scrutiny for Musk's cheerleading of Bitcoin," he said. "If Tesla unveils a bet on dogecoin, regulators may have their eyes on Musk."

Others, however, say the market might be more comparable to an old fashioned bubble.

"Dogecoin remains a lesson in greater fool theory," said David Kimberley, analyst at investing app Freetrade, which posits that buying overpriced assets can be profitable, so long as there is a "greater fool" to buy them at ever higher prices.

"It's being pumped by people that want to get rich quick (and Elon Musk)," he said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francsico. Writing and additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Why McDonald's minimum wage hike is surprisingly good news for the stock

    All aboard McDonald's stock following its surprising minimum wage hike?

  • Binance Is Under Federal Investigation. Bitcoin, Coinbase, and the Crypto World Are Reeling.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities for money laundering and tax evasion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat after recovery from sell-off, Dow's best day since March

    Earlier, the three major indexes rebounded after declining sharply earlier this week.

  • Big Cryptocurrency Ransom Payment Unlocked Colonial Pipeline: Report

    Colonial Pipeline restarted its key East Coast pipeline Wednesday, after reportedly paying hackers a ransom in cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk tweets about dogecoin, and price immediately jumps

    A day after revealing that Tesla Inc. would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk suggested Thursday that another cryptocurrency, dogecoin, could be turned into a suitable replacement.

  • Investors Are Dumping Risky Stocks And Buying These Instead

    Investors may be selling risky and speculative stocks. But they're also piling into ETFs, including some tracking the S&P 500.

  • Coinbase Rises as Earnings Look Promising. And Dogecoin Is Coming.

    The company clearly benefited from the frenzy for all things crypto in the quarter, its first since going public last month. What the release showed is that Coinbase’s growth is continuing to rise in the second quarter, but it’s having trouble forecasting full-year results because of the high volatility in the crypto market. Indeed, on the earnings call, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company planned to add Dogecoin to its platform in the next six to eight weeks.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Contestant: And the Russian Dolls Are…

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) Another “The Masked Singer” Season 5 contestant was cut from the game with this week’s quarterfinals episode. But with that elimination, not one but three competitors were (mm)bopped off the show, as the true identity of the Russian Dolls was revealed. Wednesday’s episode featured the performances of the remaining “Feisty Five” masked singers — Russian Dolls, Chameleon, Yeti, Black Swan and Piglet — duking it out for the fifth season’s Golden Masked Trophy. Once each contestant had done another song and dance in front of “Masked Singer” judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Rob Riggle, it was time for host Nick Cannon to ask them and the at-home audience to vote for who they wanted to stay in the game. The contestant with the fewest votes ended up being the Russian Dolls, who mystified fans all season as they theorized about just how many people were inside the group costume. Once the Russian Dolls were eliminated, they were unmasked to reveal brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, aka the pop group Hanson. Before they were cut from the lineup, Hanson performed Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” as their final song in costume as the Russian Dolls. By the end of tonight’s show, Scherzinger, McCarthy and Riggle all thought the group costume had to be Hanson, while Jeong guessed the Jonas Brothers and Robin Thicke said Sugarland. Read TheWrap’s interview with Hanson about their time on “The Masked Singer” here. Along with Hanson’s Russian Dolls, the previously eliminated “Masked Singer” Season 5 contestants include Kermit the Frog (Snail), Caitlyn Jenner (Phoenix), Mark McGrath (Orca), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (Raccoon), Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry-Housley (Seashell), Tyrese Gibson (Robopine) and Cannon, who very stealthily competed as the Bulldog on one episode before returning to host the show following his recovery from COVID-19. Next week, Chameleon, Yeti, Black Swan and Piglet will return to “The Masked Singer” stage for the Season 5 semifinals round, ahead of the finale on May 26. “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Read original story ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Contestant: And the Russian Dolls Are… At TheWrap

  • Bitcoin, Dogecoin sink after Elon Musk walks back Tesla's support for crypto transactions

    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.

  • U.S. Inflation Surge, China Consumers, Rate-Hike Hopes: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, intensifying the already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures will last. Rates traders responded by boosting bets that the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates next yearChina’s economic activity rotated to consumption from production over a string of holidays in early May, writes Chang ShuCanadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing market that many say they’d like to see the central bank raise interest ratesTesla CEO Elon Musk said his firm is suspending purchases with Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the value of the digital currencyThe reopening of the U.S. economy is throwing forecasters for a loopThe U.S. budget deficit approached $2 trillion with five months left in the fiscal year, amid another wave of pandemic-relief paymentsThe PBOC has been tapping on the liquidity brakes, with credit data suggesting its tapering is working; however, the latest abrupt pullback leads David Qu to think it will slow withdrawal of liquidityThe EU’s framework for controlling debt must be changed to help overcome Covid’s economic damage, Italy’s Mario Draghi saidGlobal remittances showed surprising strength in 2020 as heavy government stimulus spending put cash in immigrants’ pockets The Bank of England is pushing for a shakeup of the $6.9 trillion money market fund industryIndia’s Covid catastrophe shows the danger of complacencyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    Market volatility is up in recent sessions, and while that may have applied a brake to the upward trend, it also opens up opportunities for investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. Because in the markets, we frequently see that what goes down, must come back up. It’s logic behind the old cliché to ‘buy low and sell high,’ and while it may sound obvious, it’s still a sound way to make money. And in the stock market, there are no ‘lower’ stocks than the penny stocks. These are equities that trade for less than $5 per share, the very bottom of the price range. While they are priced that low for a reason – and the reasons may vary – low price in itself doesn’t mean that the stock’s fundamentals are sour. Smart investors can find some true bargains among the penny stocks, and set themselves up for outsized gains. What’s the flip side? Minor share price depreciation can fuel major percentage losses. By nature of these massive movements, penny stocks are notoriously volatile. Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see outsized gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. GlycoMimetics (GLYC) The first penny stock we're looking at is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology therapies. GlycoMimetics' mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize new small-molecule glycomimetic drug candidates. The company’s research is focused on the complex carbohydrates that coat all human cells – and are frequently involved various disease processes, including cancers and inflammatory disorders. GlycoMimetics is working with several compounds – five in all – that are designed to selectively target particular molecular mechanisms functioning in carbohydrate biology. The company’s lead candidate, farthest along the development pathway, is GMI-1271, also called uproleselan. This is a first-in-class targeted inhibitor of E-selectin, and has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA as a treatment for adults with Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). The drug is currently in a Phase 3 trial. Earlier trials showed positive results when uproleselan was combined with existing chemotherapy treatments, including better than expected remission rates and higher overall survival. The drug was well-tolerated, and adverse effects were fewer than had been anticipated. In the Phase 3 study for uproleselan, the company is optimistic on reaching year-end 2021 targets for completing enrollment in a pivotal trial on patients with relapsed or refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has also received, through its collaborator in China, Apollomics, Breakthrough Therapy Designation for that country, and in March the collaborator began dosing patients in a Phase 1 study. GlycoMimetics second leading drug candidate, GMI-1359, target tumor trafficking and metastatic spread, through inhibition of E-selectin and CXCR4, two adhesion molecules. The drug candidate showed promise in pre-clinical tests, and this past April the company reported additional positive results, including immune activation, in the first two patients to be dosed in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b study. The study evaluates GMI-1359 as a treatment for advanced breast cancer with bone metastases. Based on the company's clinical programs and its $2.25 share price, major returns could be on the horizon, according to Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah. Jallah points out the continued success of studies involving uproleselan, writing of the company’s program update: “Most important, it seemed, was the expected 2H21 enrollment completion of the ongoing Phase 3 studies of Uproleselan (E-selectin) in AML... Regarding the exact timing of the readouts, management noted that more color will be provided later, given that the readouts are event-dependent. As soon as those events occur, they'll be able to provide more granular timelines. However, it is likely that the NCI-sponsored study could meet the criteria to trigger an analysis of event-free-survival (EFS) during 1H22... This has been viewed by many as a non near-term catalyst, but as we race through 2021 the opportunity is indeed coming into view." The analyst summed up, "With the progress of Uproleselan, which helps validate multiple other off-shoot programs in the pipeline that also target E-selectin, this remains a good long-term buy... We would expect more interest in this program as we make it through the year, given the strong scientific rationale and the drug being selected for an NCI-sponsored study... Overall, we continue to believe that Uproleselan could become a broadly used drug, with multi-blockbuster sales potential." To this end, Jallah rates GLYC a Buy along with a $15 price target. Shares could appreciate by 567%, should the analyst’s thesis play out in the coming months. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) The company’s progress has attracted 3 unanimous positive reviews from Wall Street, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating. Based on the $14.50 average price target, the upside potential comes in at 544%. (See GLYC stock analysis on TipRanks) OcuPhire Pharma (OCUP) Sticking with the biotech sector, we’ll shift from cancer research to eye disorders. OcuPhire Pharma is focused on developing and marketing new treatments for disorders at both the front and back of the eye. The company’s pipeline has two main products under development; Nyxol, an eyedrop product, is designed to both reduce pupil size and improve visual acuity, and has indications for disturbances of night vision or low-light-level vision, presbyopia, and pharmacologically-induced mydriasis. The drug candidate has completed seven Phase 1 and 2 trial studies, on a total of 230 patients. The second leading candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet targeting retinal and choroidal vascular diseases that affect the back of the eyeball. The drug inhibits angiogenesis and inflammation pathways, and is indicated for treatment of diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. Like Nyxol above, APX3330 has completed numerous early stage trials, including six Phase 1 studies and five Phase 2 studies. The drug has been followed in over 440 patients across those studies. During the first quarter, OcuPhire reported positive early results in the Phase 3 MIRA-2 trial with Nyxol. The product met primary and secondary endpoints on efficacy. In addition, Nyxol was initiated in the Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial, evaluating it in combination with pilocarpine as a treatment for presbyopia. Also in the quarter, APX3330 was initiated in the Phase 2 ZETA-1 trial, an investigation of the drug as a treatment for diabetic-related eye disorders. This study continues from those referenced above. Among the bulls is Canaccord analyst John Newman who rates OCUP a Buy along with a $25 price target. Investors could be sitting on gains of ~589%, should Newman’s forecast play out over the next 12 months. (To watch Newman's track record, click here) "The positive results from the MIRA-2 study... increase the probability of approval for Nyxol in Reversal of Mydriasis and has positive implications for other Nyxol indications, such as presbyopia and Night Vision Disturbances... We expect additional positive Nyxol data from presbyopia in 2Q21 and from night vision disturbances in 3Q21, as well as potentially positive data from APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy and Nyxol in a second reversal of mydriasis trial by early 2022," Newman opined. Do other analysts agree with Newman? They do. Only Buy ratings, 4, in fact, have been issued in the last three months, so the consensus rating is a Strong Buy. The average price target of $23.50 suggests an impressive 458% upside from the share price of $4.21. (See OCUP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • US looking at how to weed out extremists in law enforcement

    The Justice Department has begun an internal review to determine how to remove any extremists from within federal law enforcement following the arrest of current and former police officers for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. Garland, in response to a question during a Senate hearing on domestic extremism, described a review that was in its early stages and is complicated by the need to avoid violating the First Amendment rights of Justice Department employees.

  • 'We want people working:' 6 more states ditch federal unemployment benefits

    Idaho, Missouri, North Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming are the latest to join the growing number of GOP-led states planning to stop some of the federally-funded unemployment benefits amid concerns of a worker shortage.

  • Airbnb stock drops after earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Melody Hahm breaks down Airbnb's most recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin bulls on social media reject Musk’s reasoning for halting crypto-based car sales

    Staunch supporters of bitcoin on Wednesday night were questioning Elon Musk's crypto bona fides after the CEO of Tesla Inc. said that the company would halt its experiment of selling its electric vehicles using bitcoin due to "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels" mining the digital asset.

  • What If Somebody Hacks the Money Pipeline Next?

    The Colonial Pipeline saga illustrates what may be a vulnerabity with digital currency issued by central banks.

  • The Hidden Differences Between Index Funds

    Index funds, which track an underlying market index have grown in popularity with investors over the years. A fund might track the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average, allowing investors to own each of the holdings within those indices. Although index funds should replicate their respective indices, no fund's performance is guaranteed to be the same as similar funds; nor will a fund necessarily replicate the index it tracks.

  • Fisker stock jumps after announcing U.S. EV manufacturing plans with Foxconn

    Fisker Inc. shares jumped more than 12% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the electric-vehicle company announced plans to make cars in the U.S. with a manufacturing partner known for working with Apple Inc.

  • Roaring Crypto Cacophony Drowns Out Rest of Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Wild stock swings, spikes in Treasury yields, startling economic readings? Interesting, sure. But if you really want to get people’s attention right now, you need to tell them a story about crypto.And there have been a lot of those. Even for a market that’s famous for its wild volatility and gimmicks, the past week’s cryptocurrency news set new records for jaw-droppers.It began with Elon Musk’s highly anticipated appearance as host on “Saturday Night Live.” Dogecoin owners watched hoping that the “Dogefather” would further propel the digital currency that had soared this year from less than a penny to 74 cents before he took the stage.What they got instead was a skit in which he laughed after calling the coin a “hustle.” Since then, the Shiba Inu-branded coin created as a joke has lost almost half of its value.Dogecoin wasn’t the only canine-themed coin to take a tumble.Shiba Inu coin -- yes, a meta joke about the joke that is Dogecoin -- soared earlier in the week as it was added to exchanges like OKEx and Binance. It and other Dogecoin imitators’ popularity reached such heights that transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit an all-time high, according to CoinDesk.The rally faded quickly. The cryptocurrency plunged Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin donated more than $1 billion of the coin to a charity that is fighting the spread of Covid-19 in India.Then that night, Musk struck again. He announced that Tesla Inc. would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars. In a tweet, Musk said that the carmaker was “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”While his tweet left Bitcoin holders wondering what spurred the change -- the facts of the coin’s energy profile hadn’t changed since Tesla announced in March that it would accept it as payment -- the market reacted swiftly. Bitcoin plunged from nearly $57,000 before his flip-flop to $46,000 within two hours.Thursday brought some good news for crypto die-hards. Point72, the hedge fund run by billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, was set to make a sizable move into the market. Bitcoin gained 2.5% following the news.The rally didn’t last long.Tether, the crypto stablecoin that says it’s backed one-for-one by fiat currencies, released a reserves breakdown for the first time that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. The company has faced questions over both its reserves and whether it was used to manipulate cryptocurrency prices. In February, Tether settled a legal dispute with the New York Attorney General’s Office and paid a fine of $18.5 million.After that, reports surfaced that Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to the hackers that infiltrated the company’s network and forced the shutdown of its infrastructure, setting off widespread gasoline shortages up the U.S. eastern seaboard.At about the same time, Bloomberg reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.News of the investigation sent Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, down by more than 7% each as fears were stoked about the Biden administration taking a tougher approach toward an industry that has largely operated outside of the gaze of regulators.Then at 4:00 p.m. New York time, Coinbase Global, Inc., the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, reported first-quarter earnings. Its revenues fell just short of consensus estimates and the company projected flat user growth. Coinbase also plans to offer Dogecoin trading on its platform. The exchange’s shares fell as much as 6.5% in after-hours trading before recovering.Friday in Asia is already bringing further drama, beginning with more comments from Musk. The billionaire in a tweet said he “strongly” believes in crypto but that “it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal.”Not long after, he followed up with another post saying that he’s working with Dogecoin “devs to improve system transaction efficiency,” describing the effort as “potentially promising.”(Updates with more comments from Musk in the penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Traders not betting on a quick U.S. market rebound as tech stocks tumble

    Traders are not betting on a quick rebound from the stock market dip, in contrast to prior selloffs, options data showed on Wednesday, as U.S. stocks sold off sharply with high-flying tech names particularly hit. Investors' tendency to look past minor wobbles in stocks as the S&P 500 rallied about 90% over the past year or so has been a key feature of the equity market since it rebounded from March 2020 pandemic lows and has helped make market pullbacks shallow and brief. The S&P 500 Index ended 2.1% lower while the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.7%.