Dogecoin Soars 17% as Elon Musk Makes Closes in on Twitter Deal

Sujith Somraaj
·2 min read

Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its bullish price action for the second straight day, with the leading meme coin jumping to a new monthly high of $0.08022 today, according to data from Coingecko.

After a short fall, Dogecoin now changes hands at around $0.077614 a piece, up 16.7% over the past 24 hours. Trading volumes also spiked by 196% over the same period.

On a weekly note, DOGE has gained more than 31%, the largest weekly gainer among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Dogecoin, the tenth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $10.5 billion, is less than a billion dollars away from surpassing Solana (SOL).

Nearly $8.69 million Dogecoin futures positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Most (78.81%) of Dogecoin liquidations came from blown-out short positions.

A chart showing various liquidations for Dogecoin.
Red bars at the right end indicate short positions liquidated over the past two days. source: Coinglass.

Dogecoin’s competitor meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has also gained nearly 7.8% over the past 24 hours and trades at around $0.00001123.

Over the past 24 hours, leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have also posted modest gains of 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Elon’s Twitter Acquisition

The primary reason behind Dogecoin’s bullish price action is likely Elon Musk’s recent announcements about his Twitter acquisition.

Tesla’s Chief has been a big-time backer of Dogecoin, leading to increased enthusiasm among investors.

Besides the Musk factor, on-chain metrics also show strong positive growth for Dogecoin.

Addresses holding to Dogecoin for more than one year have reached a new all-time high of 2.81 million, according to data from IntoTheBlock

Also, short-term traders holding Dogecoin for less than one month have dropped to roughly 132,000, levels not seen since May 2020.

A blue and yellow chart moving up and to the right.
Addresses holding Dogecoin. Source: IntoTheBlock.

Dogecoin’s hashrate also reached an all-time high of 518.49 TH/s yesterday, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

The higher the metric, the safer the blockchain, as high hash rates demand immense computational power to hijack the network via a 51% attack.

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.

