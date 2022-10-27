Dogecoin Soars 17% as Elon Musk Makes Closes in on Twitter Deal
Dogecoin (DOGE) continued its bullish price action for the second straight day, with the leading meme coin jumping to a new monthly high of $0.08022 today, according to data from Coingecko.
After a short fall, Dogecoin now changes hands at around $0.077614 a piece, up 16.7% over the past 24 hours. Trading volumes also spiked by 196% over the same period.
On a weekly note, DOGE has gained more than 31%, the largest weekly gainer among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Dogecoin, the tenth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $10.5 billion, is less than a billion dollars away from surpassing Solana (SOL).
Nearly $8.69 million Dogecoin futures positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass. Most (78.81%) of Dogecoin liquidations came from blown-out short positions.
Dogecoin’s competitor meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has also gained nearly 7.8% over the past 24 hours and trades at around $0.00001123.
Over the past 24 hours, leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have also posted modest gains of 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively.
Elon’s Twitter Acquisition
The primary reason behind Dogecoin’s bullish price action is likely Elon Musk’s recent announcements about his Twitter acquisition.
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
Tesla’s Chief has been a big-time backer of Dogecoin, leading to increased enthusiasm among investors.
It’s inevitable pic.twitter.com/eBKnQm6QyF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020
Besides the Musk factor, on-chain metrics also show strong positive growth for Dogecoin.
Addresses holding to Dogecoin for more than one year have reached a new all-time high of 2.81 million, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
Also, short-term traders holding Dogecoin for less than one month have dropped to roughly 132,000, levels not seen since May 2020.
Dogecoin’s hashrate also reached an all-time high of 518.49 TH/s yesterday, according to data from BitInfoCharts.
The higher the metric, the safer the blockchain, as high hash rates demand immense computational power to hijack the network via a 51% attack.
