Dogecoin Surges 11% as Payments Go Live on Tesla Store

Motley Fool

Like other blockchain projects, Solana has been negatively impacted by an industrywide swoon that has driven the prices of many cryptocurrencies sharply lower in recent months. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Alkesh Shah praised Solana's impressive ability to scale its network, which has long been a major challenge for other blockchain networks like Ethereum. "Ethereum prioritizes decentralization and security, but at the expense of scalability, which has led to periods of network congestion and transaction fees that are occasionally larger than the value of the transaction being sent," Shah said.