Dogeliens Eyes The Successes Of Dogecoin And Flow In The Crypto Market. Can It Succeed?

The new meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGET), is eyeing the successes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Flow (FLOW) as it prepares to launch into the cryptocurrency market.

Dogeliens (DOGET) intends to ride the wave created by Dogecoin (DOGE) while offering increased utility to its users. Conversely, it intends to hit the ground running with high-priced premium NFTs and rewarding games, just like Flow (FLOW).

Can Dogeliens (DOGET) succeed in its quest to match the successes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Flow (FLOW)? Read on to find out.

Dogecoin: The Internet-Sensation Cryptocurrency

Despite Dogecoin (DOGE) starting as a fun parody of the coin market, it has risen to list among the most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap, ranking 10th on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing.

The popular meme coin enjoys the same security and decentralization as Bitcoin (BTC), given that it’s a Bitcoin fork. However, unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) uses a Scrypt algorithm. This mechanism consumes reduced computation power and enables other tokens to be mined alongside the DOGE token.

Consequently, Dogecoin (DOGE) offers lower network fees and faster transaction processing speeds than Bitcoin (BTC). This makes it ideal for micropayments, such as tipping content creators within online social communities.

The success of the Dogecoin (DOGE) token has inspired many other meme coins and attracted millions of new users who seek to profit from the crypto market.

Flow: The Popular Choice for NFTs

Flow (FLOW) is a layer-1 blockchain notable for the many successful NFT projects built on it. Many consider it the ideal alternative to the Ethereum blockchain for launching NFTs and blockchain games.

Its open-source blockchain is fast and explicitly built for effective upgrades without sharding. This is due to its Cadence programming language, which allows developers to release Beta versions of their dApps while simultaneously upgrading the codes.

The NFT project, NBA Top Shots, is an excellent example of the many successful dApps on the Flow (FLOW) ecosystem. Other popular NFT projects on its ecosystem include SolarPups and Chainmonsters.

Flow’s native currency, FLOW, maintains all operations on the network. It is the network’s principal reserve asset and exchange means. The FLOW token supports staking, rewards, NFT minting, and transactions on the Flow network.

Dogeliens: The New Meme Coin Offering Increased Utility

Dogeliens (DOGET) is among the many meme coins inspired by Dogecoin’s (DOGE) success in the crypto market.

Since Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin, it will have the support of its community, which alone could drive it to massive success. However, Dogeliens (DOGET) goes one step further. It aims to offer more utility to its users by integrating the DeFi and metaverse sectors.

Its open-source, DeFi platform enables users to exchange their digital assets in a peer-to-peer (P2P) fashion without the risk of fraudulent intermediaries. It also empowers users to stake their tokens to earn staking rewards.

Regarding NFT and play-to-earn use cases, Dogeliens (DOGET) supports its own special metaverse, Puptopia. The virtual world includes Dogeliens pup NFTs, which can be used to play various games. There would also be rewards for game winners and other items to help boost the value of your NFTs.

Dogeliens (DOGET) tops it off by building a positive community dedicated to charity. It intends to donate 3% of its token supply to support different charities working to educate the underprivileged. It will also donate 3% of its transaction fees for the same cause.

Conclusion

By focusing on the metaverse and DeFi sectors of the market, Dogeliens (DOGET) could attain similar levels of success to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Flow (FLOW).

The ongoing Dogeliens (DOGET) pre-sale offers crypto users early access to another viable crypto project with huge potential.

