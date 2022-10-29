Dogeliens Looking To Woof Their Way On Top Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

With every passing moment, the world of technology is evolving. Discoveries are made every day, and people are coming up with innovative ideas that change the ways we see the world. One of those very ideas that forever changed the financial way of life is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that uses a decentralized system with the help of cryptography to verify transactions and maintain records.

The first cryptocurrency was introduced in January 2009. As of 2022, there are more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. It is evident that the world of cryptocurrency is evolving. More and more cryptos are getting the top game. One of those is the newcomer Dogeliens (DOGET) token that can possibly take over the crypto world.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens is the new cryptocurrency that is inspired by the ever-famous Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) but has added utility, making it a more loyal partner. Dogeliens plans on making the world a much better place (like dogs often do) by providing the earthlings with educational content, charity concept, and games. Dogeliens is decentralized finance (DeFi) for investors, holders, and users. Users can potentially earn coins and stakes with open-source P2P (peer-to-peer) cryptocurrency that will allow them to execute online trades or exchange currencies anonymously and securely without getting involved with any third-party platform.

These intergalactic doggies have an agenda for their human friends – and that is to provide them with basic education. The Dogeliens Academy strives to create one of the top blockchain-based educational programs by releasing a potential online educational program that will be free of cost to people willing to learn basic skills like reading, writing, geography, and mathematics.

These doggies are not just looking for educational needs but are also very charitable. 3% of all the transactions made on the Dogeliens ecosystem will be donated to a charity every month. The selection of the charity will be made by the community through voting. Not just that, Dogeliens plans on being very hands-on with these charitable organizations by working alongside them to find education in areas of the world that are underprivileged.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the pioneer in the universe of cryptocurrency. It is the most well-known cryptocurrency in the world. It was first introduced by an anonymous developer or a group of developers who went by the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a virtual currency that is designed to act as money and a form of payment. The thing that made it famous is that it is outside the control of any one entity, group, or person, which removed the need for third-party involvement while making financial transactions. Bitcoin can be secured in two ways – mining and buying.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the first meme coin that was meant to be amusing (well, duh! It’s a meme). It was created as a joke in 2013 as a light-heartened alternative to the usual cryptocurrencies by developers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. It gained popularity immediately and now, about 10,000 new coins are mined every minute. Similar to many other coins in the crypto-verse, Dogecoin has its own blockchain. The mechanism used by the Dogecoin blockchain is proof of work. People trying to mine Dogecoin have to solve complex mathematical equations with the help of a computer to process transactions as well as record them on the blockchain. As a reward for supporting the blockchain, the miners get to potentially earn extra Dogecoin.

As all you earthlings can see Dogeliens is more than just a meme and has the potential to invade the metaverse with educational content and new games. It’s the right time to indulge yourself with this remarkable meme coin as it’s in the presale stage.

