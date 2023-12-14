Dogfighting charges brought against men from Clayton, Bridgeton

Two South Jersey men are accused of taking part in a "barbaric" dogfighting ring that killed some pit bulls by hanging authorities say.

Tommy "Snakes" Watson, 43, of Clayton and Johnnie Lee Nelson, 34, of Bridgeton allegedly conspired to violate the Animal Welfare Act from August 2017 through March 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

They allegedly operated "a barbaric dogfighting ring that was cruel, inhumane and foremost illegal," said Michael Alonso, acting head of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark.

It claimed the men were involved in "fighting, training, transporting, and possessing pit-bull-type dogs."

The ring allegedly posted bloodline information of fighting dogs on a website.

Watson and others also used an app to transmit videos of live dogfights and of training dogs for fights, the federal prosecutor's office alleged in a statement.

Some videos also showed "the killing of underperforming fighting dogs, including by hanging," the statement said.

Watson is accused of bringing dogs and do-it-yourself veterinary equipment, to fights at an Upper Deerfield auto shop on Dec. 2, 2018, and March 23, 2019.

An indictment alleges someone made a 911 call at the time of the second fight that falsely reported a robbery in Upper Deerfield. It says the call was intended to divert law enforcement from the dog fight.

The indictment also says unknown individuals placed two dogs, still fighting, in a car inside the garage "as the persons fled from law enforcement officials who arrived to disrupt the dogfighting event."

Watson and Nelson are charged with possessing and training a dog for the March 23 fight.

Watson is also charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges against the men are only allegations. They have not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Tommy 'Snakes' Watson and Johnnie Lee Nelson accused of animal abuse