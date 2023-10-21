Dogged Ukrainian defense thwarts Russian efforts to surround strategic Donbas town of Avdiyivka

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiyivka

Russia is trying and repeatedly failing to surround of Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian troops doggedly defending the key front-line town in the Donbas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

Ukrainian troops in the area are inflicting heavy losses on the Russian attackers, the General Staff said.

Russian offensives in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Stepove, and Pervomaiske, towns close to Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast, were unsuccessful.

Elsewhere, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as about five attacks near Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces prevented the loss of positions near Nevelske in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka and Khromove. The invading Russian forces also tried unsuccessfully to regain ground they lost earlier near Klishchiyivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are continuing assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

In the Maryinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the vicinity of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks there.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled militants' attacks in the areas of Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske, and Rivne in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Poltavka, Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

The enemy also unsuccessfully tried to regain a lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

