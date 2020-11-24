Dogness to Expand Sales Activities at Petco to Include Retail Stores

Dogness (International) Corporation
·3 min read

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced that Dogness’ smart pet products will be expanding from Petco’s popular online store into its brick-and-mortar retail stores. The planned expansion will begin toward the end of 1Q 2021, followed by a full rollout to Petco’s estimated 1,600 retail stores around May 2021. Petco will continue to feature the full line of Dogness smart pet products online.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “This represents another major milestone for Dogness, with one of the pet industry’s largest, most successful online and retail companies expanding its relationship with our company. Pet tech is a fast growing segment of the industry because owners want the best for their pets and are seeking out the increased health, nutrition, safety and quality of life benefits our products help provide. This is a new venture for Petco, and we are excited to be showcased in its expanded efforts in the segment. In addition to our history of innovation and leadership in pet tech, we are confident that we will be able to support the higher volumes anticipated in such a major rollout given our experience successfully supporting other mass market online and retail programs.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:
Global IR Partners
David Pasquale
New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801
DOGZ@globalirpartners.com


