Dogs up for adoption after 13 found abandoned at Delaware Wildlife Area
Dogs up for adoption after 13 found abandoned at Delaware Wildlife Area. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/48cJNNZ
Dogs up for adoption after 13 found abandoned at Delaware Wildlife Area. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/48cJNNZ
This #1 bestselling 'old school' layer is keeping 40,000+ fans comfy.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime.
Capital One's variety of consumer and business financial products, educational resources, and credit tools make it a great banking option. Read our full Capital One review.
Yahoo Entertainment went behind the scenes of an in-person audition to get a look at the casting process and how performers put it all on the line for a chance at fame.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
Fans say this aluminum-free pick quashes odor wherever they need it with coverage that lasts.
It banishes dead skin cells and brightens your face, according to 71,000 five-star reviewers.
McIntosh is the second-fastest ever in the 800m.
In the latest development, Xensam, a startup out of Stockholm that provides AI-based tools to help businesses understand and track where and how software is being used, has raised $40 million. Oskar Fösker, Xensam's CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Gustav (the CTO), said in an interview that it will be used to continue developing its AI technology stack, to hire more people (it's now at 100 employees) and to break into the U.S. market. The world of software access management, which others in the space sometimes call software expense management or software license management, is a crowded one, not least because the problem getting tackled is big and important for multiple reasons.
With more than 5,000 five-star fans and a near-all-time-low price, it's a winner.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
A 2006 Hyundai Matrix, the European-market version of the Pininfarina-styled Hyundai Lavita, found in an English breaker's yard.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
The dating app Bumble released its 2024 Dating Trends report, which highlighted "openhearted masculinity."
This time, Varsity is announcing its first fund. Founded by a former Société Générale executive and two VC investors who worked at Serena Capital, Varsity has already raised €70 million ($75 million at today’s exchange rate) to back early-stage startups across several verticals. This is just a first close, as Varsity hopes it’ll be able to raise as much as €150 million ($161 million) for Varsity I. Overall, the firm plans to invest in roughly 30 startups in Europe.
Yesterday, NinjaOne, an IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, announced that it raised $231.5 million in a Series C funding round led by Iconiq Growth. The mammoth round, which was joined by Frank Slootman, the chairman and CEO of Snowflake, and Amit Agarwal, the president of Datadog, values NinjaOne at $1.9 billion, according to co-founder and CEO Sal Sferlazza. Sferlazza says that NinjaOne wasn't looking to fundraise, but received inbound interest from "numerous" potential investors -- including Iconiq, apparently.
The web3 world has long hoped for a blockchain-based consumer application that could reach escape velocity, bringing crypto technology to the masses. Farcaster is hoping it'll happen through its network. For Farcaster, a network for decentralized social applications, the process was as smooth as it could be when I tested it.
ESPN, Fox Sports, TNT and so many more networks will be available on the same streaming service.
Most people don't watch corporate training videos -- or, in cases where the training's mandatory, don't give them their full attention. Dominik Mate Kovacs, the co-founder and CEO of Colossyan, thinks there is -- and it involves generative AI. Colossyan taps AI to generate workplace learning videos, remixing, re-animating and editing footage of one of several virtual avatars against changeable backdrops.
Early-stage European venture capital (VC) firm Episode 1 has closed its third fund at £76 million ($95 million), as the London-based investor turns to in-house "data-driven deal sourcing tools" to find the next big thing. Founded in 2013, Episode 1 has a handful of exits to its name from the 70 or so companies it's invested in over the past decade -- these include 3D mapping platform FatMap, which was acquired by Strava last year, and recipe-kit startup SimplyCook, which Nestlé snapped up in 2021. Episode 1 has two previous funds, a £37.5 million inaugural pot followed by a £60 million tranche in 2017, both of which had the backing of a U.K. government scheme known as the Enterprise Capital Fund (via the British Business Bank), which pools public and private funds to invest in "high-growth" businesses.