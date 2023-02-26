Dogs attack couple and kill 81-year-old man after escaping from yard, Texas cops say

A man is dead and another is in custody after a pair of dogs attacked a couple and a police officer outside a Texas home, San Antonio police say.

The couple, an 81-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were going to visit the home of a friend on the city’s southwest side Friday, Feb. 24, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived and got out of their vehicle, two American Staffordshire Terriers escaped from the yard of a neighboring home and started mauling the couple, police said. Witnesses called 911.

The dogs were still attacking when first responders arrived, according to police. An EMS captain tried to step in, and one of the dogs bit them in the leg, police said.

The couple and the captain were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. The 81-year-old man died from his injuries.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services investigated the attacks, and the 31-year-old owner of the dogs was arrested on charges of attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly person, the release said.

Man ‘grossly disfigured’ by K-9 wins $1.35 million, lawyers say. ‘This isn’t justice’

Video shows moment crocodile grabs man’s leg in Australia river, then takes his dog

Pack of five dogs mauls man to death on New Mexico street, police say

Gutsy dog picks fight with a shark in the Bahamas — and comes out on top, video shows