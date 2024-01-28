Dogs attack Florida man in wheelchair, leaving him hospitalized

Related video: HCSO K-9 finds missing 11-year-old girl locked in park bathroom

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man in a wheelchair was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after two dogs attacked him, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reported.

The man was passing by 521 NW 11th Street in Florida City when the two dogs ran across their property and attacked him, Animal Services said in a statement to WTVJ.

According to the local news station, the victim, who needs his wheelchair for accessibility, was airlifted to Jackson South. His condition is unknown at this time.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s K-9 finds missing 11-year-old girl locked in park bathroom

WTVJ reported that the investigation is ongoing, and the two dogs are under Animal Services’ custody.

If it’s determined that the dogs pose a “public safety concern,” the department told WTVJ they would “humanely euthanize the dogs in accordance with county code.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.