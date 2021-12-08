Dogs attack and kill 61-year-old woman outside relative’s home, Missouri sheriff says

A 61-year-old woman was heading to a relative’s home when dogs attacked her, Missouri officials say.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural property outside of St. Clair at about 5:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, according to a statement shared on Facebook. The caller reported a woman was found dead.

Responding deputies found the woman, identified as Leann Gratzer, “laying in the yard,” Sheriff Steve Pelton wrote in the statement.

Authorities say Gratzer was heading to her relative’s house, but dogs on the property attacked her as she approached the home.

Gratzer was fatally injured during the multi-dog attack and died of her injuries, Pelton said. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office as an investigation into the mauling continues.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the victim’s family,” Pelton said.

The sheriff’s office did not share how many dogs there were, the breeds of the dogs or who the dogs belonged to.

The rural property is about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

