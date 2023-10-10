Dogs bite man more than 30 times as he delivers food to a friend, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi man told authorities he was mauled by a pack of dogs while delivering food to a friend.

The 39-year-old suffered upward of 30 bites in the Oct. 10 attack, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it happened in Laurel.

The man told authorities he was dropping off a meal when he was overtaken by three dogs he described as pit bulls. The sheriff’s office didn’t say who the animals belong to, but the man told them they came from a neighbor’s home.

The trio attacked and knocked him to the ground, deputies said. The man stabbed two of the dogs, escaped and ran to the house where he was going to deliver the food, deputies said.

He was bloodied with bites and cuts to his arm, leg, face and chest, deputies said. He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Animal control seized the three dogs from their owner and took them to a facility, according to deputies. So far, no charges have been filed.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. each year, and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

Deputies said the Mississippi incident remains under investigation.

Jones County is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

