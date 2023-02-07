Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals

Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks.

In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year.

These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four breeds which is banned in the UK.

Two people were jailed in 2022 after 10-year-old Jack Lis was mauled to death in Penyrheol. That dog, an American or XL bully, was not banned.

In December, an 83-year-old woman from nearby Heol Fawr died in hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle, who represents Penyrheol, said: "I would urge any resident to report any dog they fear is a dangerous breed.

"Families in our community have been left devastated by dog attacks so action to reduce the chances of similar incidents is welcomed."

In January, Caerphilly MP Wayne David called on the UK government to toughen the laws on owning dangerous dogs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was taking the issue seriously and had established a working group to look at the issue, which will make its recommendations later this year.