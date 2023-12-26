Dogs, cats, kids: Making sure your Middle Tennessee furniture and fabrics can hold up

Pets and kids. When it comes to furniture, that means fur, claw tears and marks and possibly pet accidents. Food and drink spills.

Furniture can be managed with pets in the home.

But furniture doesn't have to be sacrificed for pets and kids.

Much of today’s furniture has some type of fabric protection that allows for spot cleaning and washing with mild soap and water.

Sunbrella, Crypton and Revolution are among popular fabric brands that interior design experts say provide protection.

"In the past few years, many fabric manufacturers have brought performance fabrics to the forefront of their collections," said Carolyn Kendall, owner and designer of Alcott Interiors in Nashville. "Certain companies, such as Sunbrella, have made it possible for performance fabrics to serve as both beautiful and durable materials that can be used both inside and outside of the house."

Crypton is another fabric that interior designer Missy Pitt says is stain protected and embedded. Cleanup for red wine or soda spills are usually easy wipe ups with anything leftover taken care of with bleach water.

“For the first time, I feel like I can get a busy family a white couch,” said Pitt, owner of Missy Pitt Interiors based in Gallatin. “(Crypton) is great for kids and is very durable.”

There are companies that can seal and spray furniture that may not already be made with fabric protective material for reasons such as age, said Laura Thurman of Thurman Design Studio in Williamson County.

Protective and decorative coverings for existing chairs and sofas are available. Gates can limit access to a room or area of the home. And there are a variety of pet beds and furniture as options for a dog and/or cat.

Drapes that just kiss the floor instead of puddling down can help with tripping or accidents and sure furniture that kids and pets may climb on should be secure. Parents should also watch for sharp edges that may cut.

Vinyl luxury flooring technology has improved; it’s waterproof and has a hardwood look at a lesser price point, Pitt said.

A square U-shape furniture arrangement in front of a television or fireplace area can promote conversation and gives everyone in a bigger family a good seat, Pitt said.

