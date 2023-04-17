Dogs cleared in Lansing woman's death by Ingham County Animal Control

MASON — An Ingham County Animal Control official said Lansing police have "cleared" two dogs seized after a woman's death Friday in what police termed "a possible attack".

Monday, Ingham County Animal Control Deputy Director Dan Verhougstraete said the dogs were cleared to be returned to their owner and were not involved in the death.

"The dogs are being held at the request of the Lansing Police Department," Verhougstraete said "We do not have an active role in their investigation. The dogs are just being housed."

Police said they were called about 8 p.m. Friday to the 3400 block of West Mt. Hope Avenue for a possible stabbing, but “there is reason to believe this was a possible dog attack,” according to a statement from the police department.

Police said they found a deceased 36-year-old woman. Ingham County Animal Control was on the scene and took custody of the dogs.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Lansing police officials have not released any additional information about Friday's incident.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Dogs cleared in Lansing woman's death, investigation continues