Dogs compete in the Louisville Club K9 Puppy Bowl
Bark Purdy vs. Patrick Mabones! Who will get their paws on the Lombarky trophy this year?
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
Forget "Shake, shake, shake." What about "Chug, chug, chug"?
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The only first-half touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII was a tricky one.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
From chugging drinks to celebrating with Blake Lively and Ice Spice, the "Bad Blood" singer had a starry night at the big game.
McEntire's anthem also featured some significant gambling controversy.
Long story short, it's time for Swifties to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl.
After a 5,700-mile journey from Tokyo, Taylor Swift made it to Allegiant Stadium with plenty of time to spare.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl, right here.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.