Dog's death leads to cruelty charge against Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — The death of his dog has resulted in a Richmond man being charged with cruelty to an animal.

The charge — a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail — was filed Thursday in Wayne Superior Court 2 against 54-year-old James Joseph Null Jr.

On April 4, an animal control officer was notified Null had brought his dog — "a brown and white pitbull mix named Laesha" — to a local veterinarian's office for an appointment.

An initial examination determined the canine had "eaten her back feet off," according to an affidavit written by a Wayne County sheriff's deputy.

An assistant to the veterinarian reported the animal had apparently suffered a back injury that caused her to "drag her back paws," leading to wounds that eventually left bones exposed.

At that time it was determined one paw would have to be "completely amputated," with a good chance the other paw would have to be removed as well, the document said.

The dog was described as being extremely thin and "very lethargic," and "would not move on her own or sit up."

Null was told if both back legs were amputated, his dog would likely need a wheelchair, and learned the surgery the canine needed to have a chance of surviving would cost about $200.

The Richmond man took the dog home.

"Mr. Null did not give the staff (at the veterinarian's office) any reasons for waiting so long before he obtained veterinarian care for Laesha," the court document said.

When Null failed to schedule the surgery within three days, a police officer went to the Richmond man's home and took the dog into custody.

Laesha was taken to a veterinary clinic in Liberty, where it was determined the animal had become "septic due to an infection" and likely could not survive surgery. Null was then taken an authorization form to have the dog euthanized, which he signed.

According to state Department of Correction records, Null's record includes convictions for possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance and assisting a criminal.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Dog's death leads to cruelty charge against Richmond man