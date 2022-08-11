Dogs dies after being left in hot car

Aug. 11—LENOIR — A Lenoir man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly left two dogs in a hot car, with one perishing from the extreme conditions.

At 11:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Lenoir police contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) regarding two dogs left unattended in a vehicle on Pennell Street. Officers arrived to find two dogs locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up and the vehicle not running. Lenoir police were able to get inside the vehicle, but unfortunately, one of the dogs had died. The officers got the other dog to shade and provided it water. Once the second dog got water and cooled off, it quickly ran from the officers.

Darrell West was identified as the owner of the dogs. West was charged with felony animal cruelty on Monday, Aug. 8, as Caldwell County sheriff's deputies took West into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 9. He is being held in jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

Lenoir police and animal control looked for the second dog, but could not locate it. The second dog is a small brown and black German shepherd mix. Anyone who sees this dog should call Animal Care Enforcement at 828-757-8625.

"Our domestic animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment. This horrible incident involving a dog is a reminder that pet ownership is a huge responsibility. I want to thank the Lenoir police officers for getting the vehicle open and trying their best to save the dogs," said Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.