From dogs to dispatchers, Kuzik's on the lookout for talent

Oct. 31—After more than a year on the job, Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik says the department is moving forward with expanding and adding units as well as filling vacancies.

Kuzik has started the process for adding another K9 unit with a grant from the Department of Justice. The grant was for about $10,000, which will cover the cost of the dog. Kuzik is starting a testing and interview process for the new K9 handler and is working with the regional trainer for the officer and the dog to go through training in February or March.

The Lewiston Police Department has one K9 officer, Sgt. Chris Reese, and a K9, Ziva, a Belgian Malinois, trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Kuzik wants to add fentanyl to the list of detectable drugs, but the state of Idaho has to develop training guidelines to certify dogs to detect that drug.

"There's still a lot of worry and concerns of exposing K9s to fentanyl," Kuzik said.

In addition to expanding the number of K9 units, Kuzik is adding one aspect to investigations, a computer crimes detective.

Although the title is computer crimes, it involves crimes across all kinds of technology whether it's computers, tablets or phones. The crimes being investigated aren't limited to those on those technological devices or on the internet, but any crime where there would be evidence on a device. Kuzik said the focus is going to be on child pornography cases, but it could also be used in sexual assaults, homicides or burglary.

"If there's a device that has evidence, we can analyze the device," Kuzik said.

Kuzik used the example of someone charged with burglary. If the person used a computer to scope out locations, took photos and then put stolen items online to sell, the detective can use forensic skills to find the photos, maps and websites to match it to evidence already gathered. It can then all be added to the evidence a detective can use in the probable cause affidavit to make an arrest.

Kuzik compares it to other work from forensic analysts who "collect the evidence, process it and say 'Here's another piece of evidence for your case, Detective.' "

Kuzik said the department already has a person working on training for the job, who has attended classes and will attend a five-week training course. Kuzik also has purchased a forensic analysis program to use on electronic devices.

When a device is being analyzed, the program will run through the operating system and then develop a report. The forensic detective will then look through the report to see what important information is on the device.

"In working through the data (they are) deciding what's relevant, what's not and then putting it in a report for the detective," Kuzik said.

Kuzik is starting with one forensic detective in computer crimes for the department, but is hoping to add more in the future.

Increasing the staff at the Lewiston Police Department is another area that Kuzik has focused on when he began his role as chief. He's had several new hires either going through the police academy or just about to start with the next class in January. Once those new officers start, he said, he's one or two people short on patrol positions.

"On the police side of the house, we're seeing a lot of movement with applicants and training, so that is a positive step forward."

But finding dispatchers has been a challenge.

"Dispatch is still just really hurting," Kuzik said.

There are about five positions open and Kuzik said it's been difficult to find people who want to do the job and meet the basic qualifications. Kuzik credits the staff of dispatchers who are working through the difficulty of having those empty positions.

"We've got a rock solid dispatch who are working hard. I appreciate everything they're doing. They're that lifeline for all our officers," Kuzik said. "Somebody's always behind that radio when one of our citizens calls in."

The hiring difficulties Kuzik is facing aren't unique to Lewiston.

"It's everybody," he said. "I've talked to other agencies in the region and everybody's saying the same thing."

The problem of finding police officers, and especially dispatchers, is a growing problem across the country. Kuzik said he's never seen those hiring issues before in police departments but he's going to keep working to find a solution and fill those positions.

Finishing up his first year as chief, Kuzik is planning to keep moving the department forward. He said that when he arrived there wasn't anything "broken" and he wants to keep the "ship in the right direction."

The transition to Lewiston from Henderson, Nev., has been a smooth one for Kuzik and his wife, Sandy.

"We haven't had any regrets at all," Kuzik said.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.