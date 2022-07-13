Can dogs eat cucumbers? Are they safe? Their health benefits explained.

Although dogs do not require healthy fruits in their diets as we do, giving your furry friend some of these treats may be beneficial for their health.

Not all fruits are safe for dogs to eat, though. Some fruits can be toxic to your pet causing diarrhea, vomiting or even liver failure. While you may enjoy grapes, cherries and avocados, these fruits can be harmful and should not be fed to dogs.

Although many believe cucumbers are vegetables, they are actually a fruit because they contain the seeds of the plant. Are they safe for dogs to eat?

Can dogs eat cucumbers?

According to the American Kennel Club, cucumbers are a safe and low-calorie snack that your pet will love. Compared to treats like a medium Milk-Bone biscuit, which contains 40 calories, one-half of a cup of sliced cucumbers is only eight calories.

Cucumbers are also low in fat and sodium making them a healthy treat for your pet.

Do not, however, feed your dog pickles. Although they may be a favorite of yours, pickles can be harmful to your dog because of the salt and spices used in the pickling of cucumbers, according to the AKC.

What are the health benefits of feeding your dog cucumbers?

According to the AKC, cucumbers are a healthy treat for your pet and can be especially good for dogs that need to lose weight. Like treats, cucumbers can be used to encourage your dog to exercise or to behave better, according to the AKC. On hot days cucumbers, which are 96% water, can also be hydrating for your pet.

Cucumbers are a healthy low calorie snack you can use to treat your pet

How to feed your dog cucumbers safely.

Too many cucumbers, especially if your pet has not had them before, can cause your dog to be gastrointestinally upset, according to the AKC.

Like any human food you feed your dog, moderation is key. The AKC says it is always important to slowly introduce any new food into your dog’s diet and to watch for any bad reactions. Veterinarians recommend treats should follow the 10% rule, meaning they should only make up 10% of your dog's diet, according to the AKC.

What fruits can your dog eat?

According to the AKC here are fruits your dog can safely eat:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mango

Oranges

Peaches

Pears

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

What fruits are toxic to your dog?

The AKC says these foods should not be fed to your dog:

Avocado

Cherries

Grapes

