Can dogs eat tomatoes? How to make sure they safely consume the fruit.

Tomatoes are a popular summer fruit, providing a multitude of health benefits. According to healthline.com, tomatoes have been linked to reduced risk for heart disease and cancer, as well as being a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K. In 2020, there were 186.82 million metric tons of tomatoes produced worldwide, according to Statista.

Clearly, the tomato offers benefits for humans. But, can other species, such as our furry friend the dog, benefit from the tomato? Are tomatoes safe for dogs to consume?

Here’s what you need to know to safely give your dog a fresh snack.

Just curious:We're here to help with life's everyday questions

Start your own garden: Three ways to support tomato plants for a delicious harvest

For humans, tomatoes have been linked to reduced risk for heart disease and cancer, as well as being a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K.

Can dogs eat tomatoes?

There's no clear answer to if dogs can eat tomatoes. They are unsafe and safe.

According to the American Kennel Club, tomatoes are safe for dogs to eat in small amounts only if ripe. Despite being a fruit, the tomato plant is part of the nightshade family of vegetables, says the AKC. Nightshades contain a toxin called solanine, says sciencedirect.com. According to Purina.co.uk, unsafe quantities of Solanine are found in unripe, green tomatoes, tomato stems and tomato leaves. Therefore, avoid feeding your dogs unripe tomatoes, as well as the stems and leaves.

Can dogs eat watermelon? Ways to feed your pup fruit safely

Can dogs eat strawberries? And if so, how do you feed them safely?

Can dogs have tomato sauce or soup?

It is advised to not feed your dogs tomato products, such as tomato soup or sauce.

Thesprucepets.com explains most pre-made tomato products contain added salts, sugars and other artificial flavoring and chemicals that may be harmful for dogs.

What are the health benefits of tomatoes for dogs?

Tomatoes can offer a multitude of benefits for our furry friends.

Besides being a tasty treat, tomatoes are a low calorie and high fiber snack, which can help dogs with digestion, according to nativepet.com. Nativepet.com also mentions how tomatoes are a great source of potassium and folate, which both aid in maintaining healthy muscles.

Story continues

But remember, the AKC warns "your dog should never ingest the leaves and stems of tomato plants and should avoid young, green tomatoes."

Can dogs eat broccoli?: Is it healthy for them? We have the answers.

Can dogs eat carrots?: Keep your furry friend safe, healthy and happy

What fruits can dogs eat?

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can eat the follow fruits:

Apple

Banana

Blueberry

Cantaloupe

Cranberry

Cucumber

Mango

Orange

Peach

Pear

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberry

Strawberry

Watermelon

What fruits are toxic to dogs?

The American Kennel Club says the following fruits are toxic to dogs:

Avocado

Cherry

Grape

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can dogs eat tomatoes? It's best to avoid but there is a safe way.