Can dogs have eggs? What to know about whether the breakfast food is good for you pup too.

It is often said that a dog is man's "best friend." And it's true, many owners are deeply bonded with their pups. They do everything together, from going on long walks to sleeping. But what about enjoying a meal?

While dogs can consume certain "human foods," it's hard to keep track of what is OK for your pet to eat.

Are on eggs on that list? Before you whip up some sunny-side ups for your pet, read on.

Can dogs eat eggs?

Yes, dogs can eat eggs. When consumed in moderation, eggs can provide several health benefits for your pet.

Eggs are choc full of protein, vitamin A, vitamin B12 and fatty acids, according to the American Kennel Club. These can aid your pet's health from the "inside and out."

Is it OK for cats to eat eggs? What to know before you feed your feline.

Is it OK to feed my dog raw eggs?

It is not recommended to feed your dog raw eggs. Many veterinarians advise against it, the American Kennel Club reports. According to PetMD, "there is no nutritional benefit in feeding raw eggs to dogs."

There are more concerns associated with feeding your dog raw eggs. If your dog eats any raw food, they risk contracting a salmonella infection, which may cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy.

Your dog may also acquire a biotin deficiency if they consume raw eggs regularly. Raw egg whites contain the protein avidin, which obstructs the absorption of biotin, according to Purina. Biotin is integral to a dog's health and aids cell growth and metabolism.

Can dogs have mango? What to know before feeding your pup the fruit.

How to feed eggs to your dog

You can feed your dog eggs as long as they are cooked. So, your pet can enjoy a variety of preparations, such as hardboiled or scrambled, Purina reports.

Dogs can have eggs as an occasional treat. However, it's not recommended to feed them eggs every day, Purina reports. You might have eggs for breakfast every morning, but your dog shouldn't.

