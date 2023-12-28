Dog's emaciated condition leads to animal cruelty charge against Wayne County man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A dog's emaciated condition has led to a cruelty-to-an-animal charge being filed against a Wayne County man.

The count filed Dec. 22 in Wayne Superior Court 3 against 21-year-old Hunter Weissenberger of Centerville is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

In a report, Jessica Moore, Wayne County's animal control deputy, said she was advised a dog "running loose" had been found by a resident of Pershing, east of Cambridge City in western Wayne County.

A veterinarian with the Indiana Board of Animal Health examined the canine and found in addition to being very thin, it had "extremely overgrown nails that made it difficult for him to walk," and hair that was "patchy and failling out."

The dog was taken to Boulevard Animal Hospital to be sedated so its nails could be trimmed and ears cleared of "an excessive amount of wax."

More: Animal control officer: Richmond woman abandoned four dogs

The dog was eventually taken to an animal care facility in Tipp City, Ohio, where it gained more than five pounds in less than two weeks, and was found to be suffering from kidney diseases and "flea anemia."

Moore determined the dog — named Oakie — belonged to Weissenberger.

During a Nov. 20 interview, the Wayne County man said Oakie had been owned by members of his family for more than a decade, but in his care only for about a year.

Weissenberger said he believed the dog had been to a veterinarian's office only once in its life. He also said the canine had declined to eat the dry dog foot it was offered.

A report by the state veterinarian indicated Oakie was "allowed to run at large by its owner without concern for its future welfare."

An initial hearing in the animal cruelty case is set for Jan. 9.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Dog's condition leads to cruelty charge against Wayne County pet owner