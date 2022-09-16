Dogs found starving, near death, leads to woman’s arrest

A Memphis woman was arrested after five dogs were found starving in her backyard, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The dogs were discovered when a Memphis Animal Shelter officer went to a home on Loraine Road to investigate a report of animal cruelty.

When that officer found the dogs, their ribs, hips and vertebrae could be seen and loss of muscle mass was obvious, even from a distance, according to Memphis Police.

All of the dogs were suffering from starvation and one was near death, the Memphis Animal Shelter officer told MPD.

The homeowner, 30-year-old Miyacah Coleman, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

