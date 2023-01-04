Dogs helping defendants find comfort in Rochester treatment court

Lori Blankenship found something in criminal court that is often not found there for defendants — a calming presence.

That presence came in the form of Jonah, the Goldendoodle who, on Blankenship's "graduation" from SAFE court, wandered around and was petted by and hung out with defendants who found Jonah comforting, and who did not not have allergies to canines.

"They're so calm and trusting," Blankenship said of Jonah and other dogs that have been introduced in the specialty court known as SAFE court, for Surviving and Finding Empowerment, a court designed to help individuals who have been sexually exploited or face that risk.

The first time she encountered Jonah in court, Blankenship said, "he brought my anxiety down."

City Court Judge Ellen Yacknin, who is retiring after 2022, recently introduced the dogs into the court proceedings after she and Andrea Sevene, the court coordinator, attended a national conference and heard of other courts using dogs.

Lorena Blankenship of Rochester, has a photo taken with Judge Ellen Yacknin, Jonah, the therapy dog and others involved in her graduating from Rochester's Surviving and Finding Empowerment Court in the Hall of Justice on Dec. 14, 2022.

"I heard a couple of judges from around the country refer that they use dogs in their drug court for therapy or in their veterans court," Yacknin said. She said she and Sevene returned and asked state Supreme Court Justice William Taylor, the administrative judge for the region if it could be tried, and he said "make it happen."

SAFE Court established a collaboration with RocDog founder Paul Anthony, who provides trained dogs for therapy. So far, with three sessions completed as an "experimental" project, the collaboration appears a success, Yacknin said.

"We find that people are smiling," she said. "Smiling is a good thing."

On a recent day, several women had Jonah at their side as they appeared before Yacknin and City Court Judge Melissa Barrett, who will take over the court next year. Some were defendants who were still engaged in treatment; others were in their last appearance before the court.

As with other specialty courts, defendants can have criminal charges eliminated or significantly downgraded — some with assurances of dismissal if they stay crime-free for a period of time — with the completion of treatment. Many have been trafficking victims who also suffer from substance abuse.

For those who had yet to encounter the dogs, Yacknin said, "They're here to support you all and just to be a comfort to you.

"We don't require that you have any interaction with the dog if you don't want to," she said.

How do you judge a program's success, beyond the clear enjoyment some defendants have with engaging with the dogs?

"We have a number of people who are out on bench warrants, which is not unexpected with this population," Yacknin said of defendants who have missed court-ordered appearances. "We've had more people coming back to court on a regular basis than we have in the past."

That could be sheer coincidence, but the program has caught the eye of other courts. Sevene said some other treatment court judges are also showing an interest in the program, so it could expand in 2023.

