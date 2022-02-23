Dogs kill 4-year-old and maul neighbor who tried to save child, Texas cops say

Dogs killed a young child and injured the neighbor who tried to protect them, Texas police told news outlets.

Baytown police officers received a call around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, from the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins Road, KPRC reported. Baytown is roughly 10 miles east of Houston.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 4-year-old badly mauled by multiple dogs, KPRC reported.

The dogs were taken by authorities, the outlet reported. Who they belong to, how many there were and what breed they are, the department has not said.

First responders performed life-saving efforts on the child, but they were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police told KTRK.

The child had been living at the same address where the attack occurred, the TV station reported.

A neighbor also received medical treatment for injuries sustained while attempting to stop the dog attack, according to the Baytown Sun.

“Today Baytown police officers worked a call that every officer dreads — the death of a child,” Chief John Stringer told the outlet. “We are heartbroken for the loss of this child. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

