Dogs make the most of Chicago's first snow of the season
As snow accumulated for the first time this winter in the Chicago area on Dec. 28, people throughout the city and suburbs captured video of their furry friends.
Mine officials are “skeptical of what it really is.”
City officials hope the two trash-removing water wheels in the Trinity River will generate a ‘culture of stewardship’ among Fort Worth residents.
On Monday, Lake Tahoe broke a 50-year record when snow totals reached 193.7 inches, nearly 15 inches more than the record from 1970.
Workers with the Friends of Palm Beach are normally willing to tackle any size or shape of beach garbage but this one was too much for even them.
“We expect to see a lot more shark activity there,” said one shark researcher.
On Sunday, the temperature in Kodiak, Alaska, hit 67 degrees Fahrenheit, setting a December record-high for a state that has become used to them as climate change continues to rewrite recorded history.
After nearly 20 years of legal wrangling, a new public easement to Montana's Crazy Mountains will open this November.
A Stellar Sea Eagle from Asia who is thousands of miles away from home has been traveling around North America for more than a year. The lost eagle: The sea eagle, whose species is native to Japan, Korea, China and Russia, was first seen in the summer of 2020 in Alaska and last spotted two weeks ago along the Taunton River in Massachusetts, reported NPR.
Enough rain has fallen this month that the Salinas River is flowing again. And more is on the way.
Historically low snowpack levels in the Sierra have taken a turn for the better. The snowpack is now between 145% and 161% of normal across the range.
More snow is heading on the way with freezing temperatures after the holiday weekend.
The intense cold snap gripping the Prairies continues to make the region one of the coldest spots on Earth. The cold will relent a bit in Alberta, but intensify in Saskatchewan and Manitoba into the weekend.
Thousands in Bellingham are without power after the weekend's snow storm.
Stuttgart, Arkansas is a duck hunting mecca, the premier waterfowling destination in country even during a dry year like this one.
Hadas Kahaner/Israel Nature and Parks AuthorityIsrael’s National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans.Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.The virus can be deadly if it infects people. The
Experts say it's the snowiest December on record in the Sierra. Crews are working around the clock to get state routes and highways reopened. Some ski resorts are closed as a result. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports on the effect all the snow is having on the severe drought.
Historic weather is sweeping through parts of Canada and temperatures are plummeting below -50°C.
An earthquake struck outside of Stanton on Monday Dec. 27, 2021. It is reportedly the second-strongest earthquake to hit West Texas in the last decade.
California's ski resorts are digging out from under 5 to 9 feet of snow that has fallen over the last several days from a series of storms. And more snow is on the way. The big picture: A large dip, or trough, in the jet stream across the West is allowing frigid conditions and a relentless series of storms to bring record-breaking snowfall into the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The snow has closed major interstates and even forced the shut down of several ski resorts. Get market news worthy of your t
