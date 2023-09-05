Dogs named Kilo and Rosco found abandoned in the heat with a note, Indiana cops say

Two dogs were locked in a cage — under a large tarp — with only a little bit of water when someone stumbled across them, according to police in Indiana.

The dogs, named Kilo and Rosco, had been abandoned in the heat along with a note, authorities said.

Officers with the Connersville Police Department were called to the area and found that both dogs were “hot and lethargic due to the heat and lack of air flow,” according to a Monday, Sept. 4 Facebook post.

Authorities said the dogs could hardly move in the small kennel.

“The dog owners left a note to ‘surrender’ the dogs to whoever found them,” police said. The note also mentioned “this is the best thing the owners could do,” according to the Fayette County Animal Shelter.

Staff with the animal shelter picked up the dogs, police said.

“Note that the shelter is over capacity and some tough decisions may have to be made as we have no space,” officials with the animal shelter said on Facebook. “If you are thinking about getting a dog, please, please adopt. We don’t like making these decisions.”

The police department is searching for the dogs’ owners and requests anyone with information to contact K-9 officer Brennan Watson at 765-825-2111 between 2 and 10 p.m. CST.

“We intend to investigate and present criminal charges against the owners who neglected their obligation and left these animals in very dangerous conditions,” police said.

Connersville is about 65 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

