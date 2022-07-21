Dogs removed from alleged breeding operation

Jul. 21—GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals worked together to remove 15 dogs and puppies from a property in north High Point that housed a possible dog-breeding operation.

The dogs removed Wednesday from the house in the 1200 block of Penny Road included three adult male dogs, three adult female dogs and nine recently born puppies, Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

The dog removal culminated an investigation dating back several months. The owner of the house, Toriano Marcellus Cave, 51, was arrested and charged with one felony count of owning or possessing a dog with the intent that the dog be used in the fighting of that dog with another dog or with another animal, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to contact Guilford County Sheriff's Office detectives at 336-641-5988 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

The ASPCA reports that dogs are being relocated to an emergency shelter operated by the organization to receive medical and behavioral evaluations and other care until custody is determined by the courts. If any criminal charges result from the case, they will be handled by the Guilford County District Attorney's Office, according to the ASPCA.

"Collaborating with local law enforcement agencies and animal welfare professionals in situations of suspected animal cruelty is key in saving more animal lives across the country," said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA Legal Advocacy & Investigations Team.

The ASPCA operates several facilities to provide care for animals rescued from cruelty and neglect environments across the country.