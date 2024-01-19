Dogs return home days after going missing in snowstorm

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a story straight out of Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey — two dogs from Barry County were able to come home after being out in a snowstorm for days.

On Sunday, at the tail end of the winter storm and with temperatures still in the negatives, Kristina and Thomas Brown said both of their dogs, Yankee and Forest, went missing.

The couple was in New Hampshire visiting family when they got the call from their dog sitter, who said both dogs had run off while outside.

Two dogs, Forest (left) and Yankee (right), who went missing during a snowstorm were returned to their owners. (Jan. 18, 2024)

“Everything went through my head,” said Kristina Brown. “I mean, out here we have old barbed wire fencing that’s buried down in the weeds. So I’m thinking, oh my gosh, they got stuck in fencing. They were sent out with coats on, thank goodness. We think the coats saved their lives.”

With nowhere else to turn, Kristina said she logged onto Facebook, asking the community to keep a lookout for their two pets.

“Unbeknownst to us, we learned about the power of Facebook,” said Thomas.

Their post was shared hundreds of times, by people not only in Barry County, but from all over West Michigan. Neighbors also came out to help search.

“We’ve lived here 14 years and there are neighbors in every direction that were helping,” explained Kristina. They were driving around and calling. They were checking in and following up. That was just amazing to me, that there’s still good people like that.”

Forty-six hours after being out in the blistering cold, the couple got the news they had been hoping for. A woman who wasn’t from the area was picking up her dog at a nearby doggy daycare, when they spotted Yankee and Forest. Kristina said the dogs were cold, hungry and exhausted.

“I was very pained myself,” said Thomas. “I didn’t break until we saw them.”

“We got in the truck and (Forest) jumped in and then they both just laid right now,” said Kristina. “They lifted their heads for the treats I had in my pockets, and when we got home, Tom had to lift Forest out of the truck. They were just spent.”

Kristina said both dogs are happy to be home. Yankee is currently on antibiotics to help his raw paws from being out in the cold, but overall, they are doing great.

