Dogs seized as part of hare coursing investigation

Four dogs have been seized and four men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing, police have said.

Norfolk Constabulary’s rural crime team was called to fields close to Walpole Highway, near Wisbech, on Thursday.

Officers said they seized four dogs and a vehicle, and arrested four men on suspicion of offences including criminal damage.

The men, who have been bailed until 12 December, were also issued with a community protection notice (CPN) under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Hare coursing - in which dogs are used to chase and kill the animals - was made illegal in 2004.

Last year, the UK government introduced new measures which meant anyone caught hare causing could now face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

