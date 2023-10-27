Dogs shot after charging deputy and fire marshal, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A Broward sheriff’s deputy shot two dogs that charged him and a county fire marshal Friday morning in Dania Beach, accordin gto authorities.

The deputy, who has not been named, was helping BSO Fire Rescue at a fire shortly before 9 a.m. when a person driving a car pulled over in front of a nearby building.

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said two dogs got loose from inside the car and charged the deputy and fire marshal.

“The deputy fired on the dogs in self-defense,” Caro said.

Deputies took the dogs to Broward County Animal Care to be treated for their wounds. Their conditions and their breeds were not immediately known.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.