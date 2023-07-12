A dogs' tale: A brief history of Guisachan goldens

Guisachan House, the ancestral home of the golden retriever, is a ruin today

Deep in a Highland glen 155 years ago the world's first golden retrievers were born.

The puppies - Primrose, Cowslip and Crocus - were part of businessman and Liberal MP Sir Dudley Marjoribanks' attempts to create a supreme hunting dog.

He wanted a gun dog suited to retrieving game - such as grouse - in the rugged hills and cold rivers and lochs of his sprawling Glen Affric Guisachan House estate, and wider Scottish Highlands.

The first litter was born to Belle, a liver-coloured Tweed water spaniel, and a yellow wavy-coated retriever called Nous.

Some histories of the breed say there were four puppies, but it is generally understood to have been three - two females and a male.

The first litter was born to a Tweed water spaniel and a yellow wavy-coated retriever

Marjoribanks, also known as Lord Tweedmouth, would oversee further litters with the mating involving other breeds, including Bloodhound, Irish Setter, St John's water dog and flat-coated retriever.

The breeding would lead to a dog "purpose-built" for the Highlands. It had a thick coat - which today can be gold, cream or red in colour - and even webbed feet for swimming.

In 1913, the breed was officially recognised by The Kennel Club, an organisation concerned with dog health and welfare.

Further litters were born at Guisachan

Guisachan itself has a long history.

The name comes from the Gaelic word "giuthais", meaning pine trees.

Highland history website Am Baile tells how an earlier Guisachan House was destroyed by soldiers on the orders of the Duke of Cumberland in 1745.

The following year, Cumberland's army defeated Bonnie Prince Charlie and his Jacobite forces at the Battle of Culloden, near Inverness.

A new Guisachan House was built on a different site around 1755.

Ownership of the house and estate changed over the years.

In the late 1930s the house was turned into a physical education centre, before a neighbouring aristocrat bought the property - allegedly because she was upset by keep fit enthusiasts skinny dipping in a local loch.

An earlier Guisachan House was destroyed by soldiers in 1745

By the 1960s Guisachan House was a ruin.

Golden retrievers, meanwhile, had become one of the world's best-known dogs.

Celebrity owners include horticulturist and broadcaster Monty Don, pop singer Robbie Williams and US actress Betty White, of The Golden Girls sitcom fame.

Carol Henry, secretary of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, describes golden retrievers as loyal, confident and biddable - meaning obedient and trainable.

She says: "The golden retriever was built for a purpose - to retrieve game from the hills of Scotland.

"They have a very dense water resistant coat, and quite a lot of retrievers have webbed feet."

Golden retrievers are a popular playful family pet, but are not known for being respectful of beautifully-maintained gardens

Mrs Henry added: "They can be fabulous assistance dogs and great family pets.

"They are great with children and will retrieve you something all day long - a toy or a towel or cushion."

She said they also love to dig holes, so owners usually give up trying to be proud gardeners.

Mrs Henry said established breeders were mindful of protecting the dogs' qualities and temperament.

But she said this had been put at risk by others' irresponsible breeding during Covid pandemic lockdowns.

She said: "We want to hold on to the confidence, the biddability, the companionship and loyalty - all the things the golden retriever was built on."