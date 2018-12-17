Dogs Thrown From Vehicle On New York Highway, Police Say

Two beagle mixes are recovering after authorities said they were tossed from a moving vehicle onto a New York highway, igniting a search for the culprits.

A man driving a tractor-trailer said he was traveling along Interstate 81 in Cortland County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when he saw the dogs tossed from an SUV’s back window in the southbound lane, according to the New York State Police.

The truck driver, whom police identified only as Adam, said he immediately hit the brakes and parked his vehicle on the side of the road to help. A passing state trooper assisted after spotting the trucker’s abandoned vehicle and then the two dogs, one of which was described as seriously injured.

Warning: Images below may be graphic for some readers.

“[Adam] seemed to be very angry that somebody could do such a despicable act to dogs,” police spokeswoman Trooper Aga Dembinska told WBNG 12 News.

The dogs, since named Adam and Trooper after their heroes, were taken to the Broome County Humane Society in Binghamton for treatment. Trooper, who suffered the worst injuries of the two, had one of his legs amputated. Adam suffered only a few abrasions, the Humane Society said.

A beagle that police say was tossed onto a New York highway is seen recovering at the Broome County Humane Society. (The Broome County Humane Society) More

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Humane Society described Trooper as “alert” and “determined” to get well.

“He was very alert and mobile this evening. He was moving on 3 legs!” the organization shared. “Although a bit unsteady, and only moving a short distance, it is very obvious that he is determined.”

An earlier Facebook update showed photos of Adam also in good spirits while donning a Santa hat and a Snoopy bandana.

The person or people responsible for the dogs’ injuries remain wanted by police. The vehicle involved is believed to be an older, dark blue Dodge Durango. It was described by the responding trucker as very dirty and with rust along the hatch near the bumper area, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police Department at (607) 749-1614. Those wanting to help Trooper and Adam’s recovery can donate to the Broome County Humane Society.