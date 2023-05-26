Dogs wake Arkansas homeowner in time to hold intruder at gunpoint

An alleged burglar got more than he was bargaining for when he broke into another man’s home in Baxter County, Arkansas, ABC affiliate Region 8 News reported.

Braydan Anthony Sisk, 29, is accused of breaking into a home Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal trespass.

Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m.

Montgomery said deputies found the homeowner holding Sisk at gunpoint, Region 8 News reported.

The homeowner told deputies he was asleep when his dogs’ barking woke him. When he got up and turned on the lights, the man found Sisk standing inside his house, according to a news release.

“The homeowner was armed and held the intruder at gunpoint, asking him what he was doing inside the house,” Montgomery stated. “While waiting for deputies to arrive, Sisk admitted to the homeowner that he had also entered into a camper that was on the property.”

Sisk is being held on a $25,000 bond awaiting arraignment on June 12.

Montgomery said Sisk is currently on parole and has at least five prior convictions for felony crimes. In addition to the burglary and trespass charges, Sisk is charged with a parole violation with a habitual offender penalty enhancement added.

