DOH smooths infamous curve, for now

Feb. 15—MORGANTOWN — Some Morgantown motorists were likely saying 'Wee, wee, wee, ' all the way home on Thursday after the perpetually wavy "hogback " turn received some much-needed attention.

The sharp bend where Rogers Avenue becomes E. Brockway Avenue was addressed as part of the West Virginia Division of Highways patching efforts along W.Va. Route 7.

Crews smoothed out the asphalt, which wrinkles over time as heavy trucks slow to navigate the descending curve.

Joe Pack, DOH Chief Engineer of District Operations, told The Dominion Post that the patch work is a temporary fix ahead of a resurfacing project in the upcoming construction season.

That project, he explained, will factor in the amount of heavy truck traffic navigating the infamous turn and traveling Brockway Avenue into downtown Morgantown.

"When performing engineering design of a roadway resurfacing project, several factors are weighed for the design of the asphalt type and thickness. Roadway classification and geometry, along with the quantity and type of traffic, are the primary decision-making factors, " he said. "The current roadway surface performance is also factored into the final design decision in order to utilize the proper mix design of the asphalt course."