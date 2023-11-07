Doherty High School on secure status after search for armed suspect
The Colorado Springs School District 11 Doherty High School campus stayed on secure status for the remainder of the day following a report of an armed person near campus.
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
Rivian vans are no longer an Amazon exclusive. The automaker said on Tuesday that it will now let other companies buy its commercial electric vans, ending an exclusivity deal that Amazon secured when it pumped more than a billion dollars into Rivian in 2019. Both companies' stock prices rose following the announcement, which they timed with Rivian's third-quarter earnings report.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
For UCLA, building the No. 4 team in the country took a little bit of everything. A top sophomore class, a fifth-year senior and a sought-after transfer all coming together to build a team that at least on paper, looks like a championship-caliber squad.
Lucid has revised its 2023 production outlook amid softening demand for luxury electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday in its third-quarter earnings report. Year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, Lucid's delivery numbers were more or less flat.
The embodiment of "Heat Culture," Haslem with continue his role as mentor and leader from Miami's front office.
Nintendo today confirmed that it is making a live-action film based on its Legend of Zelda franchise.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Forget tin foil and plastic wrap for your delicate casseroles and cakes. Try one of these top-rated carriers from Hamilton Beach, Oxo and more.
SAG-AFTRA has reportedly responded to Hollywood studios’ “last, best and final” offer, rejecting clauses that would let them use AI-created likenesses of deceased performers without consent. The union plans to make a counter-offer that removes the current AI-related language.
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker says cable is "still powerful" and sees potential investment opportunities.
Rivian continued to close the gap on losses, reduce costs and ramp up production in the third quarter with results that beat Wall Street expectations and suggested a rosier future, including raising its annual production guidance from 52,000 to 54,000 vehicles. The EV maker reported Tuesday after markets closed revenue of $1.33 billion, a figure driven by deliveries of 15,564 vehicles and more than double from the same period last year. The company also showed modest 1.5% revenue growth quarter over quarter.
Spoiler: There's even a dish towel with dogs playing in leaves. Dogs playing in leaves!
Ubisoft Montreal has laid off 98 people, with dozens more to come in the near future. The company gave the usual excuse, blaming corporate restructuring and the like.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says he remains committed to the Middle East despite rising tensions in the region.
Credit card balances rose by $48 billion in the third quarter, hitting a record high of $1.08 trillion.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a high school math class.
Uber reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that show a profitable ride-hail and delivery company that's chugging along in spite of slowing growth in some sectors. Investors had expected Uber to report revenues of around $9.5 billion (FactSet, Refinitiv), meaning that despite the company's growth, it fell short of estimates. Turning to profitability, Uber reported net income of $221 million in the third quarter, or 10 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.