Doherty High School on secure status after search for armed suspect

Rivian continued to close the gap on losses, reduce costs and ramp up production in the third quarter with results that beat Wall Street expectations and suggested a rosier future, including raising its annual production guidance from 52,000 to 54,000 vehicles. The EV maker reported Tuesday after markets closed revenue of $1.33 billion, a figure driven by deliveries of 15,564 vehicles and more than double from the same period last year. The company also showed modest 1.5% revenue growth quarter over quarter.