Dohn school tried to run its own bus service, but was shutdown by the state

Volunteers have been canvassing Government Square to engage young people in the wake of Downtown violence.

In the wake of recent attacks involving juveniles in Downtown, both police and activists have focused on Government Square as part of the problem. After school, students from across the city catch Metro buses to get home and many have to make transfers at the downtown hub.

But a Cincinnati charter school that tried to alleviate students congregating there by purchasing its own busses was told a few months ago by the state to stop.

Dohn Community High School is a nonprofit charter school with about a dozen locations in the city, including one campus on Fourth Street, blocks from Government Square. The school was called out in the public safety and governance committee Tuesday for not meeting with Cincinnati's police chief to address the issue of youth violence.

Dohn's director, Ramone Davenport, told The Enquirer there are deeper issues than a one-time meeting. He said while many in the city are ignoring the problems or placing the blame on other parties, his educators are dealing with youth and the problems they face every day.

He said the bussing issue is a prime example. Last year, Dohn spent $400,000 to create a bussing service for its students, Davenport said, only to have it shut down.

The school purchased older Metro buses and had them repainted. The drivers took students to and from school like a regular school would – avoiding transfers in Government Square.

"We wanted to fix the problem," Davenport said.

In a letter dated Oct. 25, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce said Dohn must "cease and desist" from operating any vehicles carrying more than nine students unless certain conditions were met.

"If a community school is using a vehicle designed for more than nine passengers to transport students to and from school or school-related events, it must be a yellow bus which complies with the requirements for operation of a 'school bus,'" the letter said.

The agency said the vehicles must be inspected by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, be operated by properly licensed drivers and "meet or exceed all applicable federal regulations and the Ohio school bus construction standards."

Davenport said he is still fighting to bring the busses back, but said it has been hard to determine what exactly needs to be done to bring the bussing program back.

The Enquirer contacted the Department of Education and Workforce for more information about the situation. The agency replied with the letter sent to Dohn and a link to the 127-page "Ohio School Bus Standards and Inspection Manual." The agency said no one was available Wednesday to further explain the letter.

Cincinnati Public Schools have contracted with Metro for at least 30 years to provide some bussing for its students. Until 2021, Metro provided direct routes catered to students at area high schools, but those routes were eliminated leading to more students having to transfer busses.

Davenport said Chief Teresa Theetge and others are looking for a scapegoat when it comes to juvenile violence Downtown, but he refuses to allow them to say Dohn isn't working to make things better.

What is Dohn Community High School

Dohn serves about 2,000 students in the Cincinnati area and has operated here for 22 years. Davenport said it's the biggest charter school in Ohio.

According to Public Schools Review, enrollment at the school has more than doubled since 2020.

Davenport said the school has many students on their "second, third, fourth or tenth chances."

"Do you just throw these kids away?" he asked. "Every kid is not going to be perfect."

The school is able to customize an education plan for every student, Davenport said, instead of forcing all students to conform to the same program.

"You can't do that in a public school because of the red tape," Davenport said.

He said not every student has the same support system, some kids have more trauma than others and many of his students can't relate to traditional English, math, science and social studies education.

"That has nothing to do with survival," Davenport said.

He said his curriculum focuses on life skills and job skills so the student can go on to become "responsible taxpayers, not tax users." Getting an apartment, communicating with adults, operating a motor vehicle and applying for a job are all things taught at Dohn.

Davenport says the students are even offered gun safety courses in an effort to curb gun violence in the city.

Davenport said he is willing to work with police and other city leaders to address the ongoing issues of violence, but noted his school is addressing them every day. He said many of his students were at Cincinnati Public Schools, but could no longer attend.

"If they didn't come to us, who knows where they would go," he said.

