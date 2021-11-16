'What are you doing here, Asian?': Three suspects sought by police for group attack on NYC man

Three suspects are being sought out in connection with an attack on a 30-year-old Asian man in New York City on October 23.



Reported incident: Security footage from the incident provided the New York Police Department with images of the attack and perpetrators.



According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter, five people approached the man around 10:30 p.m. near 31st St. and Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

The New York Daily News reported that one of the perpetrators confronted the victim asking, “What are you doing here, Asian?”

Three members of the group then allegedly began physically assaulting the victim with their fists and wooden sticks.







On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approx. 10:30 PM, in front of 303 5th Ave, Manhattan, a male, 30, was approached by approx. 5 persons, 3 of whom made anti-Asian remarks and struck him with their fists and wooden sticks. Know them? DM @nypdtips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/I8aC8zbJe3

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 11, 2021







Hate crimes continue to rise: The number of reported hate crimes against Asian Americans has spiked nationwide since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.



New York City established a permanent Asian Hate Crimes Task Force in September 2020 to document and address incidents in response to a spike in reported cases that year, a trend that has continued into 2021.



In the first half of 2021 alone, there was a 395% increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans reported in New York City as compared to in 2020.



Featured image via NYPD

