‘He was doing what he was born to do;’ Roomba makes daring escape attempt from Cobb Co. home

A Cobb County woman’s video of her robot vacuum making a daring escape has gone viral online.

On Nov. 17, Shelley Betz saw something unusual on her doorbell footage. It was her Roomba, whom she hadn’t seen for two days, rolling away from her home.

Betz said on TikTok that the front door was left open while she and her family were putting up Christmas decorations outside their home, prompting the robot’s daring escape.

“He was doing what he was born to do,” she said on TikTok.

The video, which has earned over 28 million views on TikTok, shows the Roomba rolling away from the home while the song “Freedom! ‘90,” sung by George Michael, plays.

Betz said the robot, dubbed “The Little Roomba That Could” by TikTok viewers, got about 10 yards before it stopped in a pile of leaves.

Unfortunately, the robot’s escape attempt came at a cost. The Roomba lost both padding and brushes while cleaning the front yard.

