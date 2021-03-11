'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
CNN host Don Lemon.
CNN host Don Lemon. Screenshot/CNN

  • Don Lemon censured Tim Scott for "gaslighting" Americans by claiming that "woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy."

  • "What are you doing?" the CNN host yelled. "Tim Scott? Tim!"

  • The GOP senator's home state was the site of the 2015 mass shooting of Black churchgoers in Charleston.

CNN host Don Lemon on Wednesday condemned Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina for "gaslighting" Americans by arguing that "woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy."

"You are gaslighting people. You are giving people misinformation. What are you doing, brother? What are you doing?" Lemon went on to say. "You're not helping."

Lemon pointed out that white supremacists were among the rioters who invaded the US Capitol on January 6 and called for the murder of lawmakers. Scott is the only Black US senator in the GOP caucus.

"Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol? Tim Scott? Tim!" Lemon yelled.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on March 2 told congressional lawmakers that "there's no doubt" the riots "included individuals that we would call militia violent extremists and in some instances, individuals that were racially motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race."

Federal officials have reported a surge in white supremacist violence in recent years. Scott's home state was the site of one of the worst white supremacist massacres in US history when, in 2015, Dylann Roof opened fire and killed nine worshipers in a historic Black church in Charleston.

Scott made his remark on Fox News on Wednesday in response to MSNBC host Joy Reid, who is also Black, arguing that Scott appeared at a recent GOP press conference "to provide the patina of diversity."

A spokesperson for Scott didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

