Doing cartwheels in her front yard, 12-year-old girl is shot in Fort Worth, police say

Emerson Clarridge

A 12-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in the leg as she did cartwheels in her front yard in south Fort Worth, police said.

Two vehicles passed the girl about 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Knox Street, and assailants opened fire upon each other, police said.

The girl was taken in serous condition to Cook Children’s Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not announce arrests.

Recommended Stories

  • 13-year-old girl shot while sleeping in her Durham home

    A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg while sleeping in her own bed Wednesday morning.

  • Florida fourth grade teacher arrested, charged with soliciting 2-year-old, police say

    A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.

  • Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win

    Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • All-Clad cookware is nearly 40% off right now at Macy's

    All-Clad makes some of our favorite cookware—and it's all on sale at Macy's.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • People with intellectual disabilities can get COVID vaccination help from new website

    People with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been mostly absent from vaccination priority lists.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.

  • Every customer must sign in when pubs reopen

    New rules to help venues reopen outdoors safely this month have sparked anger from industry groups.

  • Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley facing jail after smuggling £110m haul of cocaine

    As a double Olympic-medal winning kayaker, Nathan Baggaley was always good at outpacing the competition. His drug smuggling gang, however, was no match for the Australian Federal Police when they were caught carrying out a multi-million-pound drug deal at sea. Spotted by surveillance planes as they picked up more than half a ton of cocaine off the New South Wales coast, two of Baggaley's accomplices attempted a high-speed getaway in their speedboat, hurling their cargo into the ocean as they did so. But after a dramatic two-hour pursuit, they were eventually stopped by a boatload of armed officers from Queensland Police. Nathan Baggaley, whom prosecutors said was planning to meet the pair at a boat ramp and take storage of the drugs, was also arrested. On Thursday, Baggaley, 45, who won two kayaking silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £110 million into Australia. His younger brother, Dru, 39, who was in the boat along with accomplice Anthony Draper, was also found guilty at the same hearing. The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard that after the bust in July 2018, police fished numerous large packages of the drug from the sea. Others washed up along the east coast in New South Wales and Queensland in the months that followed.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • UConn coach Geno Auriemma joked that freshman sensation Paige Bueckers is 'gonna rue the day she won' the Player of the Year award

    Geno Auriemma says freshman phenom Paige Bueckers won't be top dog "until I tell her... that she has nothing to learn and I don't have to coach her."

  • Chicago police officer placed on administrative duty after fatal 'armed confrontation' with 13-year-old boy

    The boy, Adam Toledo, died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amtrak releases map of expanded US rail network it says it can build with $80 billion from Biden's infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his $2 trillion plan, which includes federal spending on infrastructure like roads, bridges, and ports.