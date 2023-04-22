‘What are you doing here?’: Cops hunt for man who threatened non-binary victim in Brooklyn clash

An unhinged man chased a non-binary person with a broomstick during an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street corner, police said Saturday.

The victim was standing near the corner of E. 36th St. and Flatlands Ave. in Flatlands about 10:10 p.m. on April 12 when the suspect stormed over, cops said.

“What are you doing here?” the man demanded to know before flicking a cigarette at his victim, cops said.

The victim ignored the man, who stormed off.

But he showed up a few moments later armed with a wooden broomstick, cops said.

“Freak! F—! Tr----!” the man screamed as he chased the victim for about a block before giving up and running off.

The victim was not harmed.

The attack was unprovoked and is being investigated as a hate crime, cops said.

Police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him. He’s described as white, about 5-foot-7 with a slim build. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.