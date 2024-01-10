Doing Dry January? Sip on these mocktails at Greater Fall River restaurants

If you think you haven’t tried a mocktail before, you might need to think again.

Ever had a Shirley Temple?

It’s basically a mocktail, even if you’ve never thought of it that way.

Not only is it a classic drink, it’s also a drink many of us have ordered when maybe we’ve wanted something that was a little different than our usual fare, but didn’t want to order something with alcohol.

Some diners will be sticking with a Shirley Temple, or other mocktails, this month if they’re participating in Dry January.

Dry January is, quite simply, a pledge that some people make not to drink alcohol during the month of January.

A recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop, which surveyed more than 500 people across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, showed that 46% of respondents said they would be participating in Dry January this year, according to a press release from Stop & Shop.

For anyone who is abstaining from alcohol this month, but would still like something a little different or a little creative to drink while they’re dining out, mocktails are an excellent solution.

If you’re taking part in Dry January, instead of ordering a cocktail, we’ve put together a list of some mocktails you can find around Greater Fall River:

The Apple Shrub Mocktail at The Westporter, 1031 Main Rd., Westport.

The Westporter, Westport

Address: 1031 Main Rd.

Hours: Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Mocktail: The Westporter says they’ve got you covered for Dry January. They shared a mocktail in a recent Facebook post: the Apple Shrub Mocktail. They wrote that it “won’t have you missing the booze.”

Things To Do: Bristol CC to host MLK breakfast; climate photo exhibit at Whaling Museum

Thai Taste, Swansea

Address: 544 Milford Rd.

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday

Mocktail: For many, this was one of our first elevated beverages. Thai Taste has a Shirley Temple on its menu. Instead of ordering a Dirty Shirley, why not stick with the original for Dry January?

Fall River Eats: These former Patriots players were spotted at Sagres Restaurant

Boat House, Tiverton

Address: 227 Schooner Dr.

Hours: Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Mocktail: There are several mocktails to choose from on the Boat House’s menu. The Bosun comes with Coco Lopez, lemon and lime juices, and soda water. Or go for the Tart & Tangy: grapefruit shrub, cranberry juice, and soda water. The Apple of My Eye comes with apple cider, cinnamon simple syrup, lemon juice, and ginger ale. How about the Honey C? It’s made with honeysuckle simple syrup, orange juice, Starry, and soda water.

Bittersweet Farm Restaurant & Tavern, Westport

Address: 438 Main Rd.

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.; Closed Monday

Mocktail: The “Mandy’s Mocktails” section on Bittersweet’s menu has a nice selection of fruity drinks. There’s Pineapple Crush, with sparking cider, ginger ale, and pineapple juice. The Strawberry Colt Mule comes with ginger beer, strawberry syrup, and lime. A Blueberry Refresher is made with Pellegrino, blueberry syrup, and a splash of simple syrup. Or try the Tropical Dream: pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.

Ten Cousins Brick Oven, Westport

Address: 977 Main Rd.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.; Closed Wednesday

Mocktail: The Cousins’ Classic is a blend of pink lemonade and orange juice, with a splash of grenadine.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Dry January: Mocktails at Greater Fall River restaurants