Doing Dry January? Sip on these mocktails at Greater Taunton restaurants

If you think you haven’t tried a mocktail before, you might need to think again.

Ever had a Shirley Temple?

It’s basically a mocktail, even if you’ve never thought of it that way.

Not only is it a classic drink, it’s also a drink many of us have ordered when maybe we’ve wanted something that was a little different than our usual fare, but didn’t want to order something with alcohol.

Some diners will be sticking with a Shirley Temples, or other mocktails, this month if they’re participating in Dry January.

Dry January is, quite simply, a pledge that some people make not to drink alcohol during the month of January.

A recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop, which asked more than 500 people across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, showed that 46% of respondents said they would be participating in Dry January this year, according to a press release from Stop & Shop.

For anyone who is abstaining from alcohol this month, but would still like something a little different or a little creative to drink while they’re dining out, mocktails are an excellent solution.

If you’re taking part in Dry January, instead of ordering a cocktail, we’ve put together a list of some mocktails you can find around Greater Taunton:

Mocktails at Riverhouse, 260 W. Water St., Taunton.

Riverhouse, Taunton

Address: 260 W. Water St.

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mocktail: Riverhouse has a new, and extensive, mocktail menu. These are all non-alcoholic versions of some of their most popular beverages. There’s an updated version of a Shirley Temple, that also appears to be an “Airplane” reference, called Don’t Call Me Shirley: lemon and lime juice, grenadine, and club soda, garnished with a lemon wheel and a black cherry. They’ve got mocktail versions of margaritas and mules, as well as nojitos (non-alcoholic mojitos). There are also mocktail mimosas and bellini, and Sicilian spark lemonade, which you can order in several different flavors. Riverhouse’s mocktail menu also includes beer and wine alternatives, with several varieties to choose from. And for designated drivers, there is an extra treat: to show their appreciation, Riverhouse is offering designated drivers one free beverage from the mocktail menu during their visit.

La Familia, Taunton

Address: 431 Winthrop St.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mocktail: Try the cranberry ginger zing, pink pomegranate sparkler, or the mock cran-raspberry tini, which comes with raspberry sparkling water, cranberry and lime juice, and raspberry puree, served in a chilled martini glass with a lemon garnish.

The Kentucky Straight Latte at Society Coffee Bar, 260 Broadway, Taunton.

Society Coffee Bar, Taunton

Address: 260 Broadway

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mocktail: The bar drinks menu at Society Coffee Bar has a couple of mocktail options: there’s bartender’s choice, or the socialite mocktail. For a caffeinated spin on a mocktail, try the Kentucky Straight Latte. Instead of bourbon, it’s made with espresso, maple, bourbon caramel, and your choice of milk, topped with caramel sauce. You can get that hot or iced.

Home Plate Bay Street Grill, Taunton

Address: 1094 Bay St.

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight

Mocktail: Home Plate’s mocktail menu has a Shirley Temple, as well as a mojito. Plus, a Mango Fizz, with ginger ale, ginger beer, mint, mango puree, lime juice, and simple syrup. Or try the Pineapple Party, which comes with strawberry puree, lime and pineapple juices, and club soda.

Baldie’s Craft Pizzeria, Lakeville

Address: 40 Main St.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Closed Sunday

Mocktail: Baldie’s Craft Pizzeria offers a couple of different mocktails. Try the cran apple nule (non-alcoholic mule), or the nai tai (non-alcoholic mai tai).

