What are you doing Friday night(s)? This month, check out the museum!

The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is extending its hours on Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. for special events.

There is always a lot to see and do at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown.

Friday, Dec. 8 — Holiday Night: Storytime and Hot Cocoa. Bring the whole family to enjoy holiday childhood favorites. A special guest will read a holiday children’s classic. Also, enjoy a festive hot chocolate bar and guided tours of the Childhood Favorites exhibition. Free admission.

Friday, Dec. 15 — Holiday Night: Picasso and Mulled Wine. Bring a friend or a loved one and celebrate the season. Enjoy a glass of mulled wine and nosh from a savory and sweet charcuterie board, then take a tour of Picasso on Paper: The Artist as Printmaker, 1932-72. Mulled wine for visitors ages 21 and older. Free admission.

Friday, Dec. 22 — Holiday Night: Last Minute Shopping. Treat yourself to a relaxing moment amid the holiday hustle and bustle. Bring out-of-town family and guests to enjoy the museum and the holiday atmosphere of City Park. Special discounts of 20 % for museum members and 10% for the general public will be offered in the museum's Holiday Store.

The museum will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

