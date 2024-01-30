Doing Good: Adults with disabilities start careers through Mercy Fort Smith Project SEARCH

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adults with disabilities are starting new careers thanks to the help of a program in the river valley. Project SEARCH Arkansas – Access Initiative, in partnership with Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, offers internships at Mercy Fort Smith.

Russell Haggard has worked some important jobs at Mercy Fort Smith.

“I got to transport people from their beds to get procedures like MRIs, CAT scans,” Haggard said.

It wasn’t your typical job though. This one helped him gain a broad skill set.

“I learned how to work efficiently. I was also able to become financially literate, how to manage money among other things,” Haggard said.

It was all a part of a nine-month internship program for young adults with disabilities.

“There’s a huge need. usually there’s one in four adults who have disabilities,” Mercy Fort Smith Project SEARCH program instructor coordinator Kellie McDaniel said.

Project SEARCH Arkansas: Access Initiative in partnership with Arkansas Rehabilitation Services can take 13 students a year and give them internships at the hospital.

“They learn all the job skills they can and then at the end of the program, we help them find meaningful employment,” McDaniel said.

The participants are doing much more than their assigned role at the hospital. They work with mentors and skills trainers. They put together a resume and practice mock interviews so they are ready for many different jobs after graduating from the program.

“I’m able to get a paying job and be able to pay bills and I’m able to be a contributing member of society,” Haggard said.

Haggard is now experiencing success in his own career.

The first step to get involved is applying. You can do that and find more information by clicking here.

